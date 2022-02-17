Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Roku, Shake Shack, Sunrun & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Roku — Shares of video-streaming company dropped 12% in extended trading after the firm's fourth-quarter revenue missed expectations. Roku reported revenue of $865 million last quarter, versus $894 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. The company also issued first-quarter revenue guidance below consensus.

Shake Shack — The fast food chain saw its shares plunge 10% in after-hours trading after the company forecast quarterly revenue below estimates, as the Omicron variant led to labor shortages and store closures.

Sunrun — Shares of the clean energy company fell 3% in extended trading after a wider-than-expected quarter loss. Sunrun posted a quarterly loss of 19 cents per share, more than the 4 cents per share estimate, according to Refinitiv.

Dropbox — Shares of the cloud company dipped 1% in after-hours trading even after a better-than-expected quarterly report. Dropbox reported earnings of 32 cents per share in the fiscal fourth-quarter, exceeding Wall Street analysts' forecasts. The company also announced a repurchase of an additional $1.2 billion of its Class A common stock.