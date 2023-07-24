Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: NXP Semiconductors, Whirlpool and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Cadence Design Systems — Shares fell 4% after the company posted its second-quarter results. Revenue in the company's product and maintenance category came in at $922.8 million, compared to analysts' estimates for $928.8 million, according to StreetAccount. Revenue for services also missed expectations, coming in at $53.8 million, compared to $57.9 million anticipated by analysts.

Whirlpool — The kitchen and laundry company's stock dipped 2% after a mixed earnings announcement. Whirlpool posted $4.21 in adjusted earnings per share, coming above Refinitiv analysts' estimates of $3.76 earnings per share. Meanwhile, revenue fell below estimates, with Whirlpool reporting $4.79 billion compared to analysts' projections of $4.82 billion.

NXP Semiconductors — Shares rose 1% after the chipmaker posted its latest quarterly earnings results. NXP reported $3.43 in adjusted earnings per share on $3.3 billion in revenue. Analysts had estimated $3.29 earnings per share and revenue of $3.21 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company's projected third-quarter earnings also topped analysts' estimates.

F5 Networks — The cloud-based software company's shares popped 7% after posting a top- and bottom-line beat in its fiscal third quarter. F5 posted adjusted earnings of $3.21 per share on revenue of $703 million. Analysts called for $2.86 in earnings per share and revenue of $699 million, according to Refinitiv.