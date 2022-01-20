Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Netflix, CSX & More

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC

Rafael Henrique | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:

Netflix — Netflix shares dropped 19% in extended trading after the company's quarterly report showed slowing subscriber growth. The streaming giant added 8.28 million global paid net subscribers during the fourth quarter, which was ahead of Wall Street's expectations for 8.19 million, according to estimates from StreetAccount. But the number declined year over year. Netflix beat EPS estimates for the period, earning $1.33 per share compared with the 82 cents analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Revenue came in at $7.71 billion, in line with expectations.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

CSX — Shares of the rail company declined 2% despite top- and bottom-line beats for the fourth quarter. CSX earned 42 cents per share on $3.43 billion in revenue, ahead of the 41 cents and $3.32 billion in revenue analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Intuitive Surgical — Intuitive Surgical shares dipped 2% despite the company's latest earnings report, which topped estimates. The medical company earned $1.30 per share, excluding items, on $1.55 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.28 per share on $1.52 billion in revenue.

Money Report

Business 14 mins ago

Judge Blasts PG&E as “Continuing Menace” Over Wildfires as Utility's Probation Ends

United States 27 mins ago

Nasdaq 100 Futures Fall After Netflix's Earnings Disappoint

PPG Industries — Shares of the paint company slid 3% during extended trading. PPG earned $1.26 per share, excluding items, during the fourth quarter on $4.19 billion in revenue. Wall Street was expecting $1.18 per share on $4.04 billion in revenue, according to estimates from StreetAccount.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMarketsEconomyfinancestock markets
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us