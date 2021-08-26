Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Gap, Peloton, HP and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Peloton Interactive — Shares of Peloton sunk about 10% in extended trading after the exercise equipment company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. The company posted a loss of $1.05 per share in the fiscal fourth quarter, compared with a loss of 45 cents per share expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. The company also slashed the price of its Bike product by hundreds of dollars.

Gap — Gap shares jumped roughly 8% after hours following an earnings beat. The apparel retailer reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share on revenue of $4.21 billion. Analysts expected earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $4.13 billion, according to Refinitiv.

HP — HP shares dropped more than 3% in extended trading after the technology company's quarterly revenue missed expectations. The company reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $15.29 billion, missing Wall Street's $15.92 billion estimate, according to Refinitiv.

Workday — Workday's stock gained more than 3% after hours following a better-than-expected quarterly earnings report. The financial management and human resources software company posted adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of 78 cents per share on revenue of $1.24 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Marvell Technology — Shares of Marvell Technology fell about 5% in extended trading despite an earnings beat. The company reported adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share, while analysts projected earnings of 31 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Marvell Technology's second-quarter revenue was in line with Wall Street estimates.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet — Ollie's shares sunk more than 12% after hours following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Ollie's reported a loss of 52 cents per share on revenue of $416 million. Analysts looked for a loss of 55 cents per share on $436 million, according to Refinitiv.