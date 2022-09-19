Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:

Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.

General Motors — Shares dropped 2% following the announcement from Ford that its supply chain costs were about $1 billion more than anticipated.

Cognex — Shares of the machine vision company jumped more than 7% in extended trading after Cognex raised its revenue guidance for the third quarter. Cognex said it now expects revenue between $195 million and $205 million, up from a prior range of $180 million to $190 million, due to faster-than-expected demand fulfillment.