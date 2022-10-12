Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Digital World, Victoria's Secret and More

By Alex Harring,CNBC

Rafael Henrique | LightRocket | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Digital World — The company aiming to take public Truth Social, Donald Trump's media company, surged 8.7% on news of Google approving the media company's app for the Play Store. It marks a reversal as the app was previously blocked.

Victoria's Secret — Shares of the women's clothing retailer climbed 3.1% after it said earnings in its latest quarter would end at the higher end of previous estimates, and reaffirmed its sales guidance.

Applied Materials — The semiconductor-equipment manufacturer shed 1.7% after warning that fourth-quarter revenue and earnings would miss analyst estimates for its fourth quarter ending October 31.

Duck Creek — Shares of the insurance-technology company jumped 6.6% after fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations. Revenue was up 14% from the year-earlier period, while losses from operations narrowed.

— CNBC's Robert Hum contributed reporting.

