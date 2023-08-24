Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Affirm, Gap, Marvell and more

By Hakyung Kim,CNBC

Scott Olson | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading on Thursday.

Affirm Holdings —  The stock added 10.8% after its quarterly results came in better than expected. Affirm posted a loss of 69 cents per share on revenue of $446 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated a loss of 85 cents per share on $406 million in revenue. The CEO cited sequentially improved credit results and accelerated growth.

Nordstrom — Shares fell nearly 4% after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat in the second quarter. To be sure, sales fell 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. 

Gap — Shares rose almost 2% in spite of a mixed quarterly report. Gap posted 34 cents per share, after adjustments, beating Refinitiv estimates of 9 cents per share. Revenue, however, missed expectations. The clothing retailer reported $3.55 billion in revenue, shy of the $3.57 million estimate. Management reported a significantly improved inventory position, but expects revenue in the third quarter to decline at a low double-digit pace year-over-year, compared with analyst forecasts of a 6.8% decline.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Marvell Tech —  Shares of the chipmaker tumbled more than 5% even as the company's quarterly results topped Wall Street's estimates. Earnings per share came in at 33 cents, excluding items, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated 32 cents per share. Marvell posted $1.34 billion in revenue, compared with analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. 

Ulta Beauty — The beauty retailer's shares gained more than 2% after its second-quarter results came in better than expected. Ulta earned $6.02 per share on $2.51 billion in revenue. Analysts had forecasted earnings of $5.85 per share on $2.51 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. The company also raised its full-year forecast.

Intuit — Shares fell more than 2% despite the company reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines. Intuit's revenue guidance for the current quarter came in below estimates. The company expects first-quarter revenue to rise between 10% and 11%, while analysts had estimated 13% growth.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Hawaiian Electric shares slide after Maui County sues for damages over deadly wildfires

news 14 mins ago

Viasat reports second satellite malfunction in a matter of weeks

Workday – The cloud-based enterprise management jumped 4% after posting a beat on the top and bottom lines in the second quarter. The company also raised its fiscal 2024 subscription revenue forecast.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us