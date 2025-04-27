Stock futures tick lower as investors brace for a busy earnings week: Live updates

Stock futures edged lower on Sunday evening ahead of a packed earnings week.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 60 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.2%.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Investors are looking ahead to the busiest period of the first-quarter earnings season, which will see more than 180 S&P 500 companies report results. Four of the Magnificent Seven companies— Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms and Microsoft — will release their quarterly reports. Heavyweights such as Visa, Coca-Cola, Eli Lilly and Berkshire Hathaway are also on the docket.

Earnings results have been somewhat strong this quarter, with 73% of companies reporting so far beating analysts' estimates — below the 5-year average of 77%, according to FactSet data. Still, Wall Street is lowering expectations for the second quarter and the full year.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This week will also close out the last trading week of the month, which has seen stocks whipsaw across a wide trading range after President Donald Trump unveiled his sweeping tariff plans. Uncertainty around his tariff policies, many of which remain in flux, has added to market volatility.

So far in April, the S&P 500 is down by 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track to lose 4.5% and the Nasdaq Composite is up 0.5%. The S&P 500 briefly entered a bear market on April 7 and has made a slight recovery since, but the index has failed to break through key resistance levels.

"While it may be too early to make the technical case for a bottom in beta underperformance, the recent rebound off key support implies investors should remain on high alert for a potential shift back toward risk-on leadership," Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist for LPL Financial, said.

S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average end the month lower

The S&P 500 has traded higher after bottoming earlier this month, but is on track to end April in the red alongside the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The broad-market index is down 1.54% this month, while the 30-stock Dow has lost 4.5%. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.48%.

— Pia Singh

Stock futures open lower to start the week

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 74 points, or nearly 0.2%, shortly 6 p.m. ET. S&P futures shed 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.3%.

— Pia Singh