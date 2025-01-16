Stock futures are little changed after Dow ends three-day winning run: Live updates

Stock futures were marginally lower on Thursday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended a three-day losing streak.

Futures tied to the 30-stock Dow fell 30 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both dipped less than 0.1%.

In extended trading, J.B. Hunt Transport Services slid about 9% after fourth-quarter earnings missed analysts' expectations. Old Dominion Freight Line stock slipped 2% in sympathy.

The S&P 500 ended Thursday's regular session 0.21% lower. Apple, which lost 4% in its worst day since August, dragged the Nasdaq Composite 0.89% lower. The Dow lost 68.42 points, or 0.16%. Despite these losses, all three indexes are still on pace to end the week higher.

The year is already off to an uncertain start, with sharp swings in the 10-year Treasury yield just this week, tariff threats from the incoming Trump administration and the Federal Reserve's unclear path on interest rates, Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

"As a result, we have seen several of the early indicators that are not very favorable … we've already set a low this year that undercut the prior December low," he said. "Historically, whenever we have a low in the first quarter of a new year that has undercut the prior December low, the frequency of a gain is a coin toss — 50%. The average price change was a very slight decline."

Stovall added that he expects stocks to trade rangebound in the near future until investors receive more clarity on the next market catalyst.

More bank earnings are expected before Friday's opening bell, including reports from State Street, Citizens Financial, Truist Financial and Regions Financial. Traders will also watch out for the latest building permits and housing starts readings.

Where the major averages stand

Here's where the major averages stand for the week ahead of Friday's trading:

Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Bank OZK

These are the stocks moving the most in extended-hours trading:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services — The transportation stock shed 9% following a fourth-quarter earnings miss. J.B. Hunt's per-share earnings of $1.53 missed the $1.61 analysts polled by LSEG were expecting. The company's revenue came in line with expectations. Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line slipped 2% in sympathy.

Bank OZK — Shares added 1% after the regional bank reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Bank OZK's earnings of $1.56 per share was above the $1.44 consensus estimate, according to FactSet. The bank's net interest income of $379.4 million was also above StreetAccount's estimate of $375.9 million.

Stock futures are lower

Stocks futures ticked lower on Tuesday evening.

Dow futures slipped around 0.1% shortly after 6 p.m. ET, as did S&P 500 futures. Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.2%.

