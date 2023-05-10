Dow Futures Slip After Disney Shares Stumble on Weak Subscriber Growth: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures remained relatively flat on Wednesday night after Disney posted its latest quarterly results and investors look toward Thursday's Producer Price Index report.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 6 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.07%, while Nasdaq-100 futures ticked up 0.02%.

Market reactions were relatively muted during Wednesday's main trading session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.04%, closing at 12,306.44. The S&P 500 inched up 0.45% to 4,137.64. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 0.09% to end at 33,531,33.

Disney, which is one of the 30 names on the Dow, saw its shares tumble 4.5% during after hours trading following its fiscal second-quarter earnings release. While higher prices helped its streaming division to narrow its losses, it dealt a harsh blow to subscriber growth.

The company also announced it would take on impairment charges of $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion as it removes more content from its streaming platforms.

"This is rebalancing and getting more efficient as they curate content. This is big news," Ken Leon, CFRA Research's director of equity research said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

"It's essentially saying, 'We're not putting everything into the future direct streaming, and we're also going to look at where we can get the best returns that drive free cash flow," Leon continued.

Wall Street will also be keeping an eye on more economic data coming out. The weekly jobless claims numbers from the prior week will be announced, as well as the data from April's Producer Price Index, which measures price changes in goods used by producers.

Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Disney — Shares fell more than 4% after the company reported mixed fiscal second quarter results. Earnings came in line with estimates, while revenue slightly beat analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv data. While the company said its losses from its streaming segment narrowed, it shed 4 million Disney+ subscribers.

Beyond Meat — The alternative meat manufacturer's shares rose 2% after Beyond Meat posted better-than-expected results for the first quarter. Beyond Meat reported a loss of 92 cents per share and $92.2 million in revenue. Analysts had anticipated a loss of $1.01 per share on revenue of $90.8 million, according to Refinitiv.

The full list can be found here.

— Hakyung Kim

Robinhood announces revenue beat, launch of 24-hour trading

Shares of Robinhood were up about 1.7% in extended trading after the brokerage firm reported better-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter.

Robinhood generated $441 million in revenue for the first quarter, above the $425 million predicted by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Monthly active users rose slightly since the fourth quarter to 11.8 million. However, its net loss grew to $511 million due in large part to a share-based-compensation charge.

The retail brokerage also said it will allow equity trading 24-hours per day, 5-days per week, beginning next week. The company said it will be the first U.S. brokerage to do so.

Robinhood already offers what it calls "hyper extended" trading hours, and CEO Vlad Tenev has previously said that the company's goal is to one day offer 24/7 trading.

— Jesse Pound

— Hakyung Kim