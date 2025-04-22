Stock futures surge as traders look to continue Tuesday's rally: Live updates

Stock futures climbed on Tuesday evening, with investors hoping to extend gains from the regular session.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 popped 1.6%, while Nasdaq 100 futures surged 1.8%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 537 points, or 1.4%.

The major averages climbed on Tuesday, surging after comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that hinted at the possibility of "de-escalation" in President Donald Trump's trade war with China. "No one thinks the current status quo is sustainable," he said while speaking with a group of investors on Tuesday at a meeting hosted by JPMorgan Chase, according to a person in the room.

Bessent's commentary gave investors some hope around trade policy tensions. Although Trump earlier this month issued a 90-day pause on much of his "reciprocal" tariffs, he left in place a 145% duty on China. Beijing responded with a retaliatory tariff of 125%, which further escalated already shaky relations between the U.S. and China.

Even as stocks surged on Tuesday, jittery investors have been flocking toward safe-haven assets in recent weeks. Gold futures are up more than 8% in April, settling down 0.17% at $3,419.40.

"There is a ton of money hiding out in gold at the moment, so there's plenty of unproductive money that will find its way back into the market at some point," said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group. "The money is there, it's just yellow at the moment."

— Brian Evans