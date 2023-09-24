Stock futures inch up as the market enters last week of September with losses: Live updates

Stock futures edged higher in overnight trading Sunday as the market is set to enter the last week of trading in September with big losses.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 50 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both inched up 0.2%.

Stocks have struggled this month as the Federal Reserve signaled higher interest rates for longer, sending bond yields rising. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has surged more than 30 basis points this month to 4.43%. The market also contended with a rally in crude oil and a winning streak in the dollar during the seasonally weak trading month.

The S&P 500 has fallen 4.2% this month, on pace for its second straight losing month and its worst month since December. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 5.9% in September as growth stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, also headed for its biggest monthly loss since December. The blue-chip Dow is off by a more modest 2.2%. this month.

"Once again, the move in rates has proven to be too much too fast for equity markets to handle," said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial. "The recent breakout raises the question of how high yields will go — an important question that could continue to weigh on risk sentiment."

Investors are also closely monitoring progress on a budget resolution in Washington. Lawmakers over the weekend expressed few signs of movement on a deal that would keep the U.S. government funded for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Congress remains divided on budget negotiations

Congress is still in a stalemate on the federal budget as GOP hard-liners refuse to budge on further spending cuts.

Current spending laws are due to expire on Sept. 30. That means if Congress does not reach an agreement before 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1, the government will shut down. House Republicans on Thursday sent the chamber into recess, delaying further developments in the negotiations.

— Yun Li, Rebecca Picciotto

Third quarter earnings for S&P 500 are improving, FactSet says

Earnings for the S&P 500 companies are forecast to edge lower by 0.2% and decline for the fourth quarter in a row, but the outlook is improving, according to FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters.



The 0.2% decline for ther entire index is better than the 0.4% decrease that was forecast on June 30, and would prove the smallest during the four-quarter-long skid. Meanwhile, a 0.2% decline in individual stock third quarter per-share earnings estimates since the end of the second quarter is far less than the five-year average decline of -3.6% and 10-year average of -3.4%, FactSet said.

Eight of the 11 main sectors in the S&P 500 are estimated to post higher year-over-year third quarter earnings, led by communication services and consumer discretionary companies. Three are forecast to see earnings declines, led by energy and materials.

Earnings are expected to continue to improve, with fourth quarter S&P 500 profits expanding by 8.2% from last year, and 12.2% in all of 2024, up from just 1.1% in calendar 2023, Butters said Friday.

— Scott Schnipper