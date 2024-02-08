S&P 500 rises above 5,000, gains for a fifth week on encouraging inflation news: Live updates

Stocks rose on Friday after December's revised inflation reading came in lower than first reported, and the S&P 500 broke above the historic 5,000 level as strong earnings and economic news chugged on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 150 points, or 0.35%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite added 1%. For the week, the S&P is up 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite's gained 2%. The Dow is 0.2% lower week to date.

"At the end of the day, we're still seeing whopping good news on an economic front, and the market is reacting to that," said Dana D'Auria, co-chief investment officer at Envestnet. "The longer that story plays out, the more likely it seems to the market that we actually are sticking a landing here."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A solid earnings season, easing inflation data and a resilient economy have charged 2024's market rally, setting the S&P 500 up for a fifth consecutive week of gains. It's also propelled the S&P above the 5,000 level after touching the milestone during Thursday's session. The S&P 500 first crossed 4,000 in April 2021.

"A close above this closely watched level will undoubtedly create headlines and further feed fear of missing out (FOMO) emotions," said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial. "Outside of a potential sentiment boost, round numbers such as 5,000 often provide a psychological area of support or resistance for the market."

A revision lower in December's consumer price index also helped sentiment. The government adjusted the figure to a 0.2% increase, down from a 0.3% increase initially reported. Core inflation figures, excluding food and energy, were the same. Treasury yields briefly traded lower following the release of the revised figures. January's CPI figures are due next week.

Megacap technology stocks gained again on Friday, contributing to the S&P's march above 5,000. Nvidia and Alphabet added more than 1% each. Cloudflare skyrocketed 23% on strong earnings{

Cloudflare pops 23%, heads for best day since November 2022

Cloudflare shares rallied more than 23% on Friday, a day after the company posted stronger than expected fourth-quarter results and guidance.

The company posted adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share and revenues totaling $362.5 million. That topped an EPS estimate of 12 cents and the $353.1 million in revenue anticipated by analysts surveyed by LSEG.

For the first quarter, Cloudflare said it expects 13 cents in adjusted net earnings per share on $372.5 million to $373.5 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had called for adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share and revenues of $372.3 million.

With Friday's gains, Cloudflare is headed for its biggest daily jump since Nov. 10, 2022, when it rallied 24.9%. The stock's jumped more than 35% since the start of the week. It's on pace for its best week since August 2022 and its second best week on record.

Cloudflare's earnings boosted the broader cloud sector, with the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF last up 2.5%. UiPath and C3.ai were among the top performers in the fund, with gains exceeding 8%. MongoDB, Asana, Snowflake, Datadog and Okta rallied about 4% each.

— Samantha Subin

Elsewhere, PepsiCo fell 3% on mixed results, while Take-Two Interactive slumped 8% on a disappointing outlook. Pinterest dropped 12% after issuing a weaker-than-expected forecast and missing revenue estimates.

A total of 332 S&P companies have reported quarterly earnings so far, with about 81% of them reporting above analyst expectations, according to LSEG. That compares to a 67% beat rate in a typical quarter since 1994.

NYCB rises as Wall Street mulls outlook for regional banks

Shares of New York Community Bancorp. rose 5.8% during late-morning trading, a relatively muted move for a stock that has dropped more than 60% over the past two weeks.

NYCB's surprisingly large reserve build and dividend cut announced in late January has led to another round of concerns about regional banks, this time focused on their exposure to commercial real estate.

Many Wall Street analysts and investors have described the issues at NYCB as "idiosyncratic," but there are worries that the possibility of higher-for-longer interest rates could put stress on other regional banks.

— Jesse Pound

Cloudflare pops 23%, heads for best day since November 2022

Cloudflare shares rallied more than 23% on Friday, a day after the company posted stronger than expected fourth-quarter results and guidance.

The company posted adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share and revenues totaling $362.5 million. That topped an EPS estimate of 12 cents and the $353.1 million in revenue anticipated by analysts surveyed by LSEG.

For the first quarter, Cloudflare said it expects 13 cents in adjusted net earnings per share on $372.5 million to $373.5 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had called for adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share and revenues of $372.3 million.

With Friday's gains, Cloudflare is headed for its biggest daily jump since Nov. 10, 2022, when it rallied 24.9%. The stock's jumped more than 35% since the start of the week. It's on pace for its best week since August 2022 and its second best week on record.

Cloudflare's earnings boosted the broader cloud sector, with the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF last up 2.5%. UiPath and C3.ai were among the top performers in the fund, with gains exceeding 8%. MongoDB, Asana, Snowflake, Datadog and Okta rallied about 4% each.

— Samantha Subin

Hide out in smaller stocks for the market pullback, JPMorgan says

Investors would be better off shifting into small and mid cap stocks rather than chasing the S&P 500 above its latest milestone, according to JPMorgan.

Strategist Eduardo Lecubarri said in a note to clients on Friday that the equity looks near a top and that the decline will bring big stocks closer to their smaller peers.

"We stick to our view that upside from here appears limited and that equities will fall 20-30% from a 2024 peak, with SMid-Caps looking attractive already relative to Large-Caps, as they could underperform by another 200-300 bps tops, but stand to deliver 45% of alpha over the coming 2-3 years," the note said.

Lecubarri pointed to the performance of small and mid cap stocks, along with areas like China, would suggest a risk-off approach from investors. But with the S&P 500 breaking above 5,000, that same approach apparently is not being applied to large caps.

"We can certainly understand that one asset class can outperform another during periods of time but we cannot understand why SMid has to bake in such a risk premium nowadays, while Large-Caps don't factor in any, at a time when a lot of the risk on the table today applies to both," the note said.

— Jesse Pound

S&P 500 opens above 5,000 threshold

The S&P 500 rose on Friday to open above the 5,000 level.

The benchmark index added 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched down 7 points.

For the week, the S&P is up 0.9%, while the blue-chip Dow and the Nasdaq Composite have gained 0.2% and 1.4%, respectively.

— Samantha Subin

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

PepsiCo — Shares slipped 1.4% after the beverage and snacks giant reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Revenue came in at $27.85 billion, missing the LSEG consensus estimate of $28.4 billion. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.78, versus the $1.72 expected. Pepsi said consumers' budgets were hit by high borrowing costs and lower personal savings.

Cloudflare — Shares surged 27% after the cloud services provider topped analysts' expectations in its fourth quarter. Cloudflare reported adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $362 million. Analysts polled by LSEG had called for earnings of 12 cents per share and $353 million in revenue. The company also issued rosy full-year guidance for adjusted earnings per share.

Pinterest — The stock dropped more than 8% after the image-sharing company issued a weaker-than-expected forecast. Pinterest also disappointed on revenue estimates, but beat on earnings in its fourth-quarter report.

Read the full list here.

— Sarah Min

Crypto stocks jump as bitcoin reaches March 2022 highs

Bitcoin marched higher to end the week, with its price breaching the $47,000 level for the first time since March 2022. On Friday the flagship cryptocurrency rose more than 4% to $47,307.00, according to Coin Metrics. Ether advanced 3% to $2,511.75.

Positive sentiment appears to be returning now as the GBTC outflows have slowed. Additionally, momentum from the S&P 500 briefly touching 5,000 Thursday for the first time ever may be spilling over to crypto.

The move pulled crypto equities higher in premarket trading. Crypto exchange Coinbase and bitcoin proxy Microstrategy each gained 6%, while the biggest miners, Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital, rose 8% and 10%, respectively.

Read the full story here{=null}.

— Tanaya Macheel

PepsiCo falls on mixed results, drop in North American demand

PepsiCo shares fell 2% before the bell after the food and beverage giant point posted mixed quarterly results amid a drop in North American demand.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share, versus the $1.72 expected by LSEG. Revenue came in at $27.85 billion, falling short of the $28.4 billion expected. Net sales fell 0.5%

Pepsi's North American divisions reported volume declines, with Quaker Foods reporting an 8% drop. Frito-Lay North America reported a 2% decline, while the company's North American beverage saw a 6% fall in volumes.

— Samantha Subin, Amelia Lucas

Hong Kong Exchange CEO to step down on March 1

Hong Kong Exchange CEO Nicolas Aguzin said on Friday that he would step down and hand over the top job to co-COO Bonnie Y Chan on March 1, about two months before his three-year term formally ends in May 2024.

Aguzin said in a statement that the transition was going "extremely well" and expressed confidence in Chan and the senior management team.

During his tenure as HKEX CEO, Aguzin oversaw the Hong Kong market as it suffered a regulatory crackdown by Beijing during the pandemic, leading to reduced investor enthusiasm for Hong Kong listings.

HKEX's share price has fallen more than 46% since Aguzin took the helm, plunging from 450.4 Hong Kong dollars ($57.59) a share to HK$242.

— Lim Hui Jie

BOJ's Ueda says 'high chance' ultra-easy monetary policy will stay even after negative rates end: Reuters

Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda has told the country's lower house of parliament that "chances are high for easy money conditions to persist for a while even if it scraps its negative interest rates policy," according to a report by Reuters.

The BOJ governor was responding to questions from an opposition lawmaker in the lower house budget committee of parliament.

Ueda's view echoed a remark from his deputy Shinichi Uchida, who said on Thursday that the BOJ was "unlikely to raise interest rates aggressively, even after ending its negative interest rate policy,"

— Reuters, Lim Hui Jie

Softbank Group shares jump almost 10% on open

Shares of Japan's Softbank Group jumped almost 10% on open, extending gains from the 11.06% rise recorded on Thursday.

The move comes as chip designer Arm's shares surged 48% on Thursday, valuing it at over $116 billion.

SoftBank still owns roughly 90% of the outstanding stock, meaning its stake in Arm increased by over $34 billion in a day.

— Lim Hui Jie

Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel says the S&P 500 isn’t overvalued

Wharton professor of finance Jeremy Siegel said the market doesn't look expensive, especially when viewing it from a longer-term lens, even as the S&P 500 pierced the 5,000 mark.

"For the long run, there's going to be volatility. I don't advise playing the game of being a short-run trader," he said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday. "I don't think right now the market is overvalued for a long-term investor by any means."

— Yun Li, Lisa Han

Cloudflare shares soar 18% after results

Cloudflare shares jumped 18% in extended trading on Thursday after the web security and content distribution network provider issued results and quarterly guidance that proved more robust than analysts had projected.

Big deals from new and existing customers propelled Cloudflare to a new record in annual contract value.

— Jordan Novet