Stock futures are little changed after Nasdaq falls for fourth straight day: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday night after the Nasdaq Composite fell for a fourth straight trading day.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 20 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.05% and 0.06%, respectively.

Wall Street is coming off a dismal trading session, with all three major averages closing out Wednesday with losses. The 30-stock Dow dropped nearly 300 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posted its fourth straight losing session, dropping more than 1%.

Mega-cap tech stocks such as Apple are underperforming to start the year as overstretched valuations and uncertainty around when the Federal Reserve will begin to cut rates have investors worried that markets have gotten overly optimistic. Apple shares are down more than 4% this week.

In 2023, the S&P 500 rallied more than 24%, ending with its best weekly win streak going back to 2004. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 43%, notching its best year since 2020.

"You've got positioning, you've got sentiment, all of that is pretty stretched," Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Wednesday. "And I think after this really strong finish to the year that we've had, we're just due for some of the give back."

On the economic front, the December ADP private payrolls report is due out Thursday morning. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect a rise of 130,000 last month, up from 103,000 the prior month.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is set to release earnings Thursday before the open.

The December ADP private payrolls report that's set for release Thursday morning is expected to show companies added 130,000 workers last month, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. That would be an increase from 103,000 the prior month.

The report is due out 8:15 a.m. ET.

Initial jobless claims due out Thursday morning

Initial jobless claims, or the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits for the first time, is expected to have ticked up to 219,000 for the week ending Dec. 30, according to Dow Jones consensus estimates. That would be slightly higher from the week prior, when initial claims totaled 218,000.

The report is set for release 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These companies are making the biggest moves in extended trading:

Cal-Maine Foods — Cal-Maine Foods shares dropped 6.1%. The fresh egg producer reported second-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share, sharply lower compared to earnings of $4.07 per share from the year-ago period. Revenue came in at $523.2 million, lower than the $801.7 million the prior year. Cal-Maine Foods said it expects a recent HPAI outbreak within its Kansas facilities will hurt the overall supply of eggs until the hen flock is replenished.

Resources Connection — Shares of the management consulting company popped 4.8%. Resources Connection posted second-quarter revenue of $163.1 million, exceeding the $161.9 million anticipated by analysts polled by FactSet. On the other hand, the company's earnings of 14 cents per share was below the 17 cents earnings per share consensus estimate.

MongoDB — MongoDB shares slid about 2%. UBS downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, and cut its price target, saying the stock will not continue on the same trajectory as last year, according to FactSet. In 2023, MongoDB shares more than doubled.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 49 points, or 0.13%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.12% and 0.13%, respectively.

