Stock Futures Falls Slightly as Investors Digest Amazon, Intel Earnings

U.S. stock futures fell slightly on Thursday night as investors digested the latest round of corporate earnings, including results from Amazon.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 34 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.1% and 0.17%, respectively.

Amazon shares were down about 2% in extended trading after initially rising following the online retailer's first-quarter results. Intel shares climbed more than 6% after the semiconductor firm beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Meanwhile, Snap tumbled 17% in extended trading following a revenue miss. Pinterest shares fell 13% after issuing disappointing second-quarter revenue growth expectations.

Investors are coming off a strong trading session for the major averages, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 notching their best day since January. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2%, posting its best day since March.

Those gains come after a better-than-expected report from Meta fueled a rally in tech stocks. Investors appeared to shake off light GDP data that could signal the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking campaign may soon come to an end.

Still, some traders expressed skepticism that this earnings season is strong, even as results largely come in better than investors feared. Of the 235 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings, about 79% have reported positive surprises, according to FactSet data.

"It doesn't take us out of an earnings recession. We're still in an earnings recession. And this calendar quarter, which we are in right now, we are going to see the most intense economic contraction and potentially the deepest earnings contraction of what will be a sequential three quarter decline," Virtus Investment Partners' Joseph Terranova said Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

On the economic front, traders will watch for the latest personal income and spending data, due out Friday before the open. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting core prices to have risen 0.3% in March from the prior month. That's in line with the prior reading.

The final reading of the April consumer sentiment data is also set to be released Friday at 10 a.m. ET. It's expected to show a reading of 63.5, which is the same as the previous readout.

The Dow is on pace to come out on top in April, with a roughly 1.7% gain as of Thursday's close. The S&P 500 is about 0.6% higher this month. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite is set to be the biggest laggard, down 0.65% this month.

Amazon stock dips in after hours trading

Amazon reported better-than-expected revenue on Thursday, but the stock's initial pop was wiped out after executives raised concerns of ongoing weakness in cloud growth.

The tech stock last declined nearly 2% in extended trading.

— Annie Palmer

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Intel – Intel shares rose 4.3% after the firm beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. The semiconductor firm posted a first-quarter loss of 4 cents per share ex-items on revenue of $11.7 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv forecasted a loss per share of 15 cents on revenue of $11.04 billion. However, Intel reported its largest-ever quarterly loss.

Snap – The social media stock tumbled 18% in extended trading Thursday after the firm's first-quarter results. Snap reported first-quarter revenue of $989 million, lower than the estimated $1.01 billion, according to Refinitiv data. On the other hand, Snap earned 1 cent per share, excluding items, which was better than the forecasted per-share loss of 1 cent.

Pinterest – Pinterest shares dropped 13%. The image sharing firm surpassed expectations on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. However, second-quarter revenue growth expectations were disappointing. The firm expects operating expenses to grow in the low teens.



— Sarah Min

This tiny sugar ETN is up 47% in the first four months of 2023 — but it's closing in 6 weeks

The Barclays iPath sugar exchange traded note (SGG) jumped almost 3% Thursday, bringing its year-to-date advance to more than 47%. The tiny ETN, with a market value of just $45 million, is set to stop trading on June 7, 2023, according to FactSet.

The Teucrium Sugar Fund climbed 2.7% Thursday and is higher by more than 45% in 2023. There don't appear any plans to close that one.

July sugar contracts reached 26.83 cents per pound on Thursday, the highest since September 2011. Month-to-date, sugar is ahead almost 19% — on pace for the strongest month since Sept. 2015 — and year-to-date sugar is higher by almost 32%.

— Scott Schnipper, Gina Francolla

Stock futures open lower

— Sarah Min