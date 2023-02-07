Stock Futures Dip Slightly as Traders Assess Fed Chair Powell's Inflation Remarks

U.S. stock futures ticked down in overnight trading Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 46 points, or 0.13%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.15% and 0.16%, respectively.

Chipotle shares fell more than 4% after missing expectations on the top and bottom lines in its latest results. Meanwhile, cybersecurity stock Fortinet jumped more than 15% after topping earnings per share estimates.

Stocks closed near session highs after a volatile bout of trading on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped about 265 points, or 0.78%. The S&P 500 rose 1.29%. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outpaced the other two indexes, gaining 1.9%.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Earlier in the day, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said inflation is easing at an event at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C, reiterating comments from his press conference last week that raised investor hopes that the Fed will soon pause or pivot interest rate hikes. The major averages initially jumped during the remarks, before briefly falling into negative territory, and then closing higher.

"We have a Federal Reserve that no longer wants to be adversarial. And one could argue that they are not adversarial anymore, because they've had two opportunities in the last week to be that way. They didn't do it," Virtus Investment Partners' Joseph Terranova said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

President Joe Biden's State of the Union is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, though some observers do not expect the address will move markets.

A slew of corporate earnings are on deck Wednesday. CVS Health, Under Armour, Yum! Brands and Uber Technologies are reporting before the bell. Walt Disney and Robinhood are posting results after the bell.

Traders will also watch for the latest reading on wholesale inventories due out at 10 a.m. ET. Economists are expecting a rise of 0.1% in December, according to Dow Jones.

Chipotle shares fall after earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares fell more than 4% in extended trading after the restaurant chain missed quarterly earnings and revenue expectations.

Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung said during the company's conference call that Chipotle "didn't see that pop, that momentum" that it typically gets around the holidays, ending the quarter "soft."

— Amelia Lucas, Sarah Min

Ebay plans to lay off 500 employees; shares gain

Ebay plans to lay off 500 employees, which is about 4% of its workforce, according to a Tuesday filing with the SEC. The e-commerce stock rose slightly in extended trading, up 0.3%.

In a memo to employees, CEO Jamie Iannone said management took a "thoughtful look" at the company with regards to macroeconomic environment, saying the layoffs will boost eBay's ability to deliver better experiences for its customers.

— Ashley Capoot, Sarah Min

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Here are three names making headlines Tuesday after hours:

Chipotle Mexican Grill — Shares fell more than 4% in extended trading after Chipotle Mexican Grill missed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. The burrito chain reported earnings of $8.29 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were anticipating earnings of $8.90 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

Lumen Technologies — Shares plunged more than 16% after Lumen Technologies reported its latest results. The company offered 2023 guidance on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization that was lower than analysts' expected, according to FactSet/ The telecommunications company topped per-share earnings and sales expectations, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv.

Fortinet — Shares surged more than 11% in extended trading after Fortinet surpassed earnings per share expectations, according to StreetAccount. The cybersecurity company posted 44 cents per share, greater than the expected 39 cents per share. However, the cybersecurity company slightly missed revenue estimates, posting $1.28 billion, lower than the predicted $1.3 billion.

Check out the full list here.

— Sarah Min

Former NEC chief economist says near-term economic downturn is likely

Joseph LaVorgna, the former chief economist of the National Economic Council, said he sees economic activity taking a further dip this spring before long-term rates eventually come down, as the Federal Reserve continues its interest rate-hike campaign.

"The data suggests that a recession could literally start any quarter…A downturn this spring is very on track in my view," he said on CNBC's "Fast Money."

LaVorgna added that the market is indicating the Fed is too tight, citing an "extraordinarily" inverted yield curve that entails short-term interest rates being higher than long-term rates. Treasury yields reversed earlier declines after Powell's remarks on Tuesday. The 10-year yield is now up to 3.679%, while the rate on the 2-year is 4.466%. If the curve inverts even more, LaVorgna said that would suggest the possibility of a "deeper and more prolonged" recession.

"The Fed should be now focused on growth and should be focused on where it thinks the economy is going... they compounded one mistake by being asleep at the switch with now another mistake of thinking they're going to keep rates on hold for most of 2024," said LaVorgna, who is now the chief economist at SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.

— Pia Singh



State of the Union may not move future markets, some say

Markets observers said President Joe Biden's State of the Union scheduled for 9 p.m. EST likely won't move equities. But they still said geopolitical themes are important to follow as they could impact the market down the road.

"I don't really think that tonight's State of the Union address will really play much into the markets," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Stovall said Biden could address the debt ceiling, but that likely won't be an issue the market takes notice of until May.

Others said it could be important for how the next presidential election shapes up.

"State of the Union might not be market moving but it will be important as it will set expectations on how Biden's potential re-election campaign will go," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "President Biden has the economy in much better shape than a year ago, but only 36% approved how he has handled it."

Follow along with CNBC's live coverage of Biden's address and the run-up to it here.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures open lower

U.S. stock futures fell slightly on Tuesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 58 points, or 0.17%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.19% and 0.2%, respectively.

— Sarah Min