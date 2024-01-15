Stock futures are lower to start shortened trading week: Live updates

Stock futures are lower Monday night as Wall Street awaits further data and bank earnings that will provide a better glimpse into the state of the American consumer.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 50 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures dipped more than 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.2%.

Investors are looking ahead to December retail sales data out Wednesday, which could fuel recessionary fears and concerns about economic growth if U.S. consumer spending sees a cooldown. Economists polled by FactSet anticipate an increase of 0.2% for the month, slightly under the 0.3% increase in November.

Another batch of bank earnings will be out during this holiday-shortened week, providing further clues about consumer health and data on credit card payments and delinquencies. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and PNC Financial Services are set to report on Tuesday. Charles Schwab and M&T Bank, as well as several regional banks, are also slated to release their earnings this week.

Four big banks—including JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo—reported mixed results on Friday, but posted strong profits for the year amid a strong labor market, resilient consumer and high interest rates.

Stocks are coming from a series of weekly gains, notching their 10th winning week in 11 weeks despite a hotter-than-expected December consumer inflation report. The negative producer price index print had further convinced investors that the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting campaign could begin soon.

Last week, tech stocks led the market higher as the Nasdaq outperformed, adding about 3.1% through Friday's close. The Dow gained roughly 0.3%, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.8%.

Uber decides to shutter alcohol delivery service Drizly

Uber has decided to shut down alcohol delivery service Drizly, which it bought three years ago for $1.1 billion, Axios reported on Monday.

"After three years of Drizly operating independently within the Uber family, we've decided to close the business and focus on our core Uber Eats strategy of helping consumers get almost anything—from food to groceries to alcohol—all on a single app," Uber's SVP of delivery Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty told Axios.

Drizly, which grew to become the nation's largest online marketplace for alcohol during the pandemic-fueled home delivery sales boom, will officially shut down at the end of March 2024, Uber said.

Shares of Uber, which soared last year, are up more than 2.5% this year. The ride-hailing company joined the S&P 500 on Dec. 18.

NYSE chairman sees ‘robust’ pipeline of potential IPOs this year

Initial public offering activity should bounce back in 2024, according to New York Stock Exchange vice chairman John Tuttle.

"We have a robust pipeline from across sectors and geographies," Tuttle said at the Reuters Global Markets Forum ahead of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos. "It's just finding that time when investors have the appetite for these companies, and companies are ready to go."

Tuttle said the pickup in IPO activity can be attributed to greater stability in U.S. interest rates, record-high equity indexes and fairly low market volatility. IPO activity reached its lowest level in 2023, after 2016, due to interest rate hikes and broader economic uncertainty.

Stock futures open in the red

S&P 500 futures declined 0.1% at the open, while futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 32 points, or 0.08%. Nasdaq 100 futures shed less than 0.1%.

