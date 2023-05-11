Stock Futures Are Little Changed on Thursday Night: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 26 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.12% and 0.12%, respectively.

Elon Musk said Thursday that he's stepping down as chief executive at Twitter. He will oversee product at the social media firm. Tesla shares ticked higher in extended trading following the news.

Meanwhile, CNBC reported that a debt ceiling meeting between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders that was set for Friday was postponed to next week.

Investors are coming off a fourth straight losing session for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which on Thursday slid more than 200 points, or 0.66%. Disney's decline a day after it reported poor subscriber numbers weighed on stocks. Stress in the regional banking sector after PacWest Bancorp reported a drop in deposits exacerbated investors' sentiment. The S&P 500 declined 0.17%. By contrast, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.18%.

Meanwhile, weaker-than-expected wholesale prices data, a sign of easing inflation, failed to shield investors from ongoing concerns of a downturn ahead — particularly as a handful of stocks continue to carry the market.

"It's a fairly typical story," JPMorgan's Jason Hunter said Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "You see the thin leadership, and then at some point the growth decelerates enough to cause a true flight to cash."

Investors are anticipating preliminary consumer sentiment data on Friday, set to release after the open. Economists polled by the Dow Jones are expecting a May reading of 63.0, which would be lower than the level of 63.5 in the previous reading.

April import prices are also due out before the open on Friday. Economists are expecting a 0.3% rise last month, compared to the decline of 0.6% the prior month.

As of Thursday's close, the Dow and the S&P 500 are headed for their second negative week in a row, down 1.08% and 0.14% this week, respectively. However, the Nasdaq Composite is on pace for its third straight positive week, up 0.76%.

-Darla Mercado

News Corp. shares jump after earnings

News Corp. added 4.6% in extended trading after its third-quarter results topped analysts' expectations.

On Thursday evening, the mass media company reported earnings of 9 cents per share, surpassing estimates of 5 cents per share, according to analysts polled by StreetAccount. It posted revenue of $2.45 billion, better than the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion.

— Sarah Min

Copper hits five-month low and is on pace for worst week of the year; oil poised for 4th weekly loss

July copper contracts fell 3.4% Thursday to reach $3.71 a pound, leaving Dr. Copper at its weakest since late November. Copper is down some 4.5% so far this week and on pace for its fourth straight weekly decline. The United States Copper Index Fund is off 2.3% in 2023.

Meanwhile, June West Texas Intermediate oil contracts fell another 2.3% Thursday and are also on course for a fourth straight weekly loss. WTI is down about 11.7% year-to-date, while the United States Oil Fund is lower by about 8.2% in 2023.

— Gina Francolla, Scott Schnipper

Debt ceiling meeting postponed to next week

The debt ceiling meeting slated for Friday between President Joe Biden and top congressional leaders has been postponed until early next week, a source told CNBC.

Biden was set to sit down with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

The U.S. government faces a potential default as soon as June 1 if Congress doesn't address the debt limit.

— Emma Kinery

Elon Musk says Twitter will get a new CEO

Elon Musk said Thursday that Twitter is getting a new CEO and that he will move to a product and technical role.

Musk said via Twitter that the new CEO, an unnamed woman, would start in about six weeks.

He added that he would transition "to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops."

Tesla shares ticked higher by 0.6% in extended trading.

— Jonathan Vanian

Individual investor bearishness 'unusually high' for second week, AAII says

Bearish opinion among retail investors that stock prices would weaken over the next six months remained "unusually high" for a second week in the latest weekly survey conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors.

Bearishness dropped to 41.2% from 44.9%, but the historical average over decades is 31.0%. Pessimism toward stocks has stayed above the historical average for 72 out of the past 77 weeks, AAII said.

Bullishness rose to 29.4% from 24.1% last week, versus an historical average of 37.5%. That marked the 75th week out of the past 77 that bullishness was below the historical norm. "Optimism continues to be at a low level but is no longer unusually low," AAII said. The remainder of investors surveyed are neutral on the market.

Investor sentiment is regarded as a contrarian indicator. A great deal of bearishness is viewed positively as connoting less risk, since the thinking is that most investors have already sold and are holding large amounts of cash. The reverse is true when bullishness is high.

— Scott Schnipper

