Stock futures rise on Sunday evening after losing week on Wall Street: Live updates

Stock market futures moved higher on Sunday evening as Wall Street looked to bounce back from a slide late last week.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 125 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures added more than 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.4%.

The move follows the stock market's fall on Thursday and Friday to end the week in the red. The Dow finished down 2.51% for its worst weekly performance since October. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.66% and 2.51%, respectively, for the week.

The week ahead includes key readings on corporate earnings and the economy. Earnings reports from Home Depot and Lowe's on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, will give investors a better sense of how U.S. consumers are faring. Nvidia's earnings report on Wednesday evening could be even more impactful, as the artificial intelligence-linked chipmaker is still one of the biggest stocks by market cap.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This will be Nvidia's first earnings report since the emergence of the DeepSeek large language model from China that cast doubt on the sustainability of the AI trade.

"It's definitely one of the top things that the markets will be looking at [this] week. They really want to see whether the DeepSeek news ... is solid in terms of disrupting these types of companies' margins in the future," said Lale Akoner, global market analyst at eToro.

Then Friday will deliver the January reading of the personal consumption expenditures index, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation.

The slide for stocks last week came amid renewed concerns about economic growth in the U.S. However, the market indexes are all still within 4% of their record highs.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the move in the Nasdaq Composite last week.

Berkshire Hathaway reports jump in operating earnings, cash pile

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a surge in fourth-quarter operating earnings on Saturday, powered by a strong insurance performance, and a growing cash pile.

Berkshire reported $14.527 billion in operating profit for the fourth quarter, up 71% from the prior year.

Meanwhile, cash holdings ended the year at $334.2 billion, up from $325.2 billion at the end of the third quarter.

"Despite what some commentators currently view as an extraordinary cash position at Berkshire, the great majority of your money remains in equities," Buffett wrote in the 2024 annual letter released Saturday. "That preference won't change."

— Jesse Pound

Major averages are coming off a losing week

The stock market is coming off a losing week after the major averages fell on Thursday and Friday.

The Dow fell 2.51% for its second negative week in three and worst weekly performance since October.

The S&P 500 fell 1.66% for its third negative week in four and worst weekly performance since January.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.51% for its worst weekly performance since November.

— Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes

Futures open little changed

Stock futures were up marginally at the 6 p.m. open in New York. Futures for the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow were all up less than 0.2%.

— Jesse Pound