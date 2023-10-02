Stock futures are little changed on Monday evening: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed on Monday night.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.05%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures flickered near the flat line.

Stocks kicked off October trading after lawmakers in Washington arrived at a short-term agreement over the weekend that headed off a government shutdown. During Monday's trading, the 30-stock Dow closed lower by 74.15 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 inched higher by 0.01%. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.67%, rising for the fourth day in a row.

Wall Street is also contending with rising bond yields, with the 10-year Treasury yield topping 4.7% at one point Monday — its highest level since October 2007.

Investors are hoping to turn the page on a disappointing September for stocks. All three major indexes closed the month and the third quarter lower. The S&P 500 alone lost nearly 5% in September.

That means key economic reports — such as last month's payroll reports, due Friday — and the kick off of earnings reporting season next week are back in focus.

"Investors expect a solid upcoming earnings season, but we believe expectations are too optimistic for the balance of 2023 and 2024," said Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer at Treasury Partners.

"The most immediate risk to stocks is if companies are meaningfully affected by the economic slowing that is occurring from higher interest rates, which is a prominent risk that the market is ignoring right now," he added.

On the economic data front, investors will be watching the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for August, due Tuesday morning. Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate 8.8 million job openings.

Solar names go dark on Monday

Not only did utilities have a notably terrible day, renewable energy names also slid during Monday's trading.

The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shed 4.5%, as companies like SolarEdge and Enphase Energy tumbled.

Barclays downgraded SolarEdge to equal weight, warning that the company and its peer Enphase could be hampered by price cuts and market share losses. SolarEdge dropped nearly 5.4%, while Enphase tumbled 2.7%.

Sunrun dropped 10% after Susquehanna trimmed its price target.

Other renewable names that had a rough start to the month include Plug Power and Bloom Energy, which dropped 10% and 8%, respectively.

-Darla Mercado, Ethan Kraft

Nasdaq-100 Index has rallied for 14 straight weeks on first day of trading

The Nasdaq-100 Index rose again Monday, the 14th week in a row that the benchmark for large-cap, nonfinancial stocks traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market rallied on the first trading day of the week.

In a streak noted in an intraday report by BTIG chief market technician Jonathan Krinsky, the last time the Nasdaq-100 failed to advance on the first day of the week was back on June 26. The string of gains even includes Labor Day weekend, when the first day of trading was Tuesday, Sept. 5, and the week of the 4th of July, when Independence Day fell on a Tuesday and interrupted trading.

"At this point the 'green Monday/first day of week' streak is not only extremely rare, but just bizarre," Krinsky wrote. "Interestingly over the course of this streak from late June, the [Nasdaq-100] is down modestly, so the strong starts to the week aren't leading to any followthrough."

— Scott Schnipper, Michael Bloom

A shopping opportunity is about to emerge in muni bonds, according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute

Municipal bonds typically pull back in September and October, but they could see a pop as the year winds down, Wells Fargo Investment Institute found.

"Municipal bonds have historically seen negative performance during September, and to a lesser extent, October," wrote municipal analyst Dorian Jamison. He noted that in September 2022, municipal bonds returned -3.8%, the worst month of performance dating back to 2018, according to the Bloomberg U.S. Municipal Bond Index.

These bonds do enjoy a pop in November and December, however. Last November, munis had a return of 4.7%, the best single month of performance going back to 2018, Jamison wrote.

"While past performance is not indicative of future results, we expect that a pullback in the market may potentially offer a more attractive entry point heading into the final quarter of the year, when the technical for munis have traditionally been more favorable," he said.

Sectors that have outperformed the broader muni market include tobacco, transportation and health care, Jamison said.

-Darla Mercado

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures opened little changed on Monday, following a session that saw the yield on the 10-year Treasury climb to its highest level since 2007.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.04%.

— Brian Evans