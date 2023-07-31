Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street's busiest earnings week continues: Live updates

U.S. stock futures traded near the flat line Monday night as investors await a flood of corporate earnings reports.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 7 points, or 0.02%. Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures each inched higher by 0.04%.

The major indexes all ended Monday's main trading session modestly higher. The Dow rose 0.28%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.15% and 0.21%, respectively. In July, the S&P 500 and the Dow each gained more than 3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced about 4.1%.

More than 160 S&P 500 constituents are slated to report their latest quarterly results this week. More than half of the companies in the broad market index have already reported, with 80% posting earnings beats, according to FactSet. This further raises hopes that the economy will be able to avoid a recession as inflation begins to show signs of slowing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

To be sure, Globalt Investments senior portfolio manager Keith Buchanan noted that expectations coming into this season were negative.

"We beat that bar, but still, thus far [there have] been indications that we're going to end up in a negative year-over-year growth from an earnings standpoint," said Buchanan. "But we're more concerned and frankly, somewhat optimistic about the earnings picture for the second half of this year, in particular 2024."

He added that signs of a widening market rally have emerged in the past month.

"As this market continues to kind of turn higher, we're expecting a broader participation with small cap participating, [with] some spaces of the value cohort participating as well," Buchanan added.

Pharmaceutical giants Merck and Pfizer will be posting their results Tuesday morning. Investors will also be keeping an eye on Caterpillar and Uber's quarterly earnings reports. Economic indicators, including job openings and labor turnover numbers from June and the July manufacturing purchasing managers' index will also be released Tuesday.

The real star of July – the Russell 2000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was in the spotlight after its historic 13-day winning run in July – but the true standout in the month was the Russell 2000.

The small cap benchmark wrapped up July with a nearly 6.1% gain. In comparison, the S&P 500 and the Dow climbed more than 3%, while the Nasdaq Composite added about 4.1%.

Constituents in the Russell 2000 include data storage name Super Micro Computer, up 32% in July, and artificial intelligence sensation C3.ai, which advanced 15%.

-Darla Mercado, Jason Gewirtz

Dollar's 2.3% rally since mid-July another headwind to stock market outperformance

The dollar has climbed 2.3% since bottoming in mid-July, presenting another headwind to continued equity market strength.

"We don't see the dollar weakening further until we get clear signs of improvement in the global growth outlook, with the greenback more prone to a short-term rebound in our view," Barclays equity strategist Venu Krishna wrote on Monday.

The dollar's weakness over the past year has proven a tailwind to U.S. corporate profits of those companies with a high degree of international sales. Higher overseas sales denominated in euros or yen translate into more dollars when the dollar is weak, and fewer dollars when the currency is strong.

But now, disinflation in the U.S., "accompanied by resilient growth" rather than macroeconomic weakness seen in the rest of the world, especially China and Europe, plus "signs of a potential bottoming out in USD speculative futures" means that "the trade-down in the dollar looks technically stretched," Barclays told clients.

— Scott Schnipper, Michael Bloom

Stocks making the biggest moves Monday after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Yum China — The restaurant franchiser's shares fell 3.6% following its mixed second-quarter results. The company announced 47 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $2.65 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 46 cents earnings per share on $2.68 billion in revenue. Management noted that same-store sales across its restaurants still remained below pre-pandemic levels.

ZoomInfo Technologies – Shares shed more than 17% in extended trading after the company posted a weak outlook for third-quarter revenue. The data company anticipates $309 million to $312 million in revenue, while analysts called for $326 million, according to Refinitiv. ZoomInfo's revenue in the latest quarter also missed expectations, coming in at $309 million, while analysts estimated $311 million.

Arista Networks — Shares rose almost% after the company's quarterly earnings topped analysts' expectations. Arista reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, versus consensus analyst estimates of $1.44 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue also came in higher than expected at $1.46 billion, compared to analyst expectations of $1.38 billion.

The full list can be found here.

— Hakyung Kim

Stock futures open flat Monday

U.S. stock futures opened near the flatline Monday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures inched up 0.04%. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures added 0.08% and 0.1%, respectively.

— Hakyung Kim