Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street readies for key inflation report: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed on Wednesday as Wall Street braced for April's consumer price index.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 19 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered near the flatline.

Boot Barn dropped more than 6% on disappointing guidance for the full year, while Nextracker gained 11% on better-than-expected revenues.

The overnight moves followed a winning session that pushed up the Nasdaq Composite 0.75% to a fresh closing record. The S&P 500 added 0.48%, bringing the broad market index about 0.1% off of its record closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.32%.

Investors await Wednesday's key inflation report for more insight into the state of sticky inflation. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the consumer price index to show a 0.4% monthly gain, or a 0.3% increase excluding food and energy. Economists expect a 3.4% year-over-year gain for headline CPI, following a 3.5% rise in March.

Stubborn prices have remained a key concern for markets in recent weeks, spurring fears that the Federal Reserve may delay its rate-cutting cycle. Tuesday's producer price index for April contributed to that narrative, showing a 0.5% gain in wholesale prices, above the 0.3% estimate from Dow Jones.

Signs that inflation is easing in other respects – including housing and auto insurance – could be a good omen for markets from here and the Fed's policy, according to Fundstrat Global Advisors' Tom Lee.

"It's going to make it clear to markets that … inflation is now normalizing, the economy is in good shape, and rates are so restrictive the Fed actually needs to cut rates," the head of research said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Tuesday. "That's actually quite good for stocks. If it's a pause, it's good for stocks. If it's a cut, I think it's even better."

Other economic report due out Wednesday include retail sales figures for April, May's Empire State manufacturing survey and the housing market index.

The final stages of the earnings season continues with results from Cisco Systems after the bell.

Rakuten shares fall 4% as company posts 15th straight quarter of losses

Shares of Rakuten Group dipped 4% on Wednesday after the Japanese technology conglomerate reported a net loss for a 15th straight quarter.

Financial results by the internet conglomerate released Tuesday showed an operating loss of 25.4 billion yen in the January to March quarter

The company said its mobile business logged a smaller operating loss of 71.9 billion yen compared with last year amid cost cuts and higher subscription growth.

The company's financial unit, which consists of online banking, brokerage, credit card and insurance services, saw operating profits rise 47% from a year earlier to 39.3 billion yen.

Sharp shares fall 9% to near 1-month low after company posts annual loss of $959 million

Sharp Corp shares plunged as much as 9.4% to their lowest level in nearly one month after electronics and LCD display maker posted an annual loss.

The company recorded a 149.9 billion yen ($958.7 million) loss for financial year ended March 2024. It had reported an annual loss of 260.8 billion yen in the previous year.

Sharp said the loss was mainly due to an impairment cost related to its Display Device segment.

"Net sales, operating profit and ordinary profit fell below previous forecast due to lower-than-anticipated demand for small and medium-sized displays for smartphones, PCs, and tablets, as well as delay of patent revenue recognition into the following fiscal year," the company said in a statement.

Australia announced its annual budget, aims to ease cost of living

Australia's government announced its annual budget late Tuesday, with measures aimed at easing cost of living, building more homes, and strengthening its healthcare system, among other things.

"This budget strikes the right balance between keeping pressure off inflation, delivering cost of living relief, supporting sustainable economic growth and strengthening public finances," Jim Chalmers, Treasurer of Australia said in a joint statement with Australia's prime minister, Anthony Albanese.

The government forecast a second surplus in 2023–24, "which would be the first time a government has delivered back‑to‑back surpluses in nearly two decades," Chalmers said.

Justice Department says Boeing violated deal protecting it from criminal charges over 737 Max crashes

Boeing shares fell about 1% in extended trading after the Justice Department said that the aircraft maker broke a 2021 agreement that shielded the company from criminal charges related to past 737 Max crashes.

The department said in a filing that the company violated the agreement by "failing to design, implement, and enforce a compliance and ethics program to prevent and detect violations of the U.S. fraud laws throughout its operations."

Boeing will have 30 days to respond to the filing and could face prosecution.

