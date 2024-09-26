Dow gains 200 points as Wall Street heads for 3-week winning streak: Live updates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a fresh record on Friday as traders digested new data that pointed to further progress in lowering inflation. Wall Street was also headed for solid weekly gains.

The 30-stock Dow added 266 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 ticked down 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3%. The technology-heavy index's gains were kept in check by a 3% decline in Nvidia.

The three major indexes are higher for the week, with the S&P 500 up nearly 1% and the Dow on pace to rise 0.7%. The Nasdaq is on track for a roughly 0.9% week-to-date advance.

Traders received encouraging inflation data that could give the central bank more reason to confidently cut interest rates further. August's personal consumption expenditures price index — the Federal Reserve's favored measure of inflation — increased 0.1%, matching expectations from economists polled by Dow Jones. PCE increased 2.2% at an annualized pace, below the 2.3% forecast.

Policymakers and investors alike are hoping for persistent cooling in monthly inflation figures, allowing for continued easing of borrowing costs that will ease the strain on corporate and household balance sheets.

"To the extent that inflation remains under control – and we continue to trend in that direction – the Fed can focus almost entirely on the labor market, which means a rate cutting bias," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. "As the Fed cuts rates – especially in the absence of recessionary growth – it is a great tailwind for both stock and bond markets and should eventually provide some relief for those consumers that are more interest-rate sensitive."

Wall Street is coming off a winning session, after a batch of economic data assured investors of the strength of the U.S. economy. Initial jobless claims fell more than expected in the latest week, indicating a strong labor market, while the final reading of second-quarter gross domestic product came in at a robust 3%.

Stoxx 600 closes at fresh high

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed at a new all-time high on Friday. The index rose 0.5% to finish at 528.33 points.

Chemicals stocks led the gains, adding 2.75%, while autos stocks rose 2.23%.

Luxury giant companies LVMH and Moncler jumped 2.4% and 10.9%, respectively.

— Hakyung Kim, Matthew Clinch

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wynn Resorts, Rocket Lab USA and more

These are the stocks moving the most in midday trading:

Wynn Resorts — The stock rose about 6% due to an upgrade to overweight from equal weight at Morgan Stanley.

Rocket Lab USA — The aerospace and defense stock added 16% following a price target increase from KeyBanc Capital Markets, which retained an overweight investment rating.

Cassava Sciences — The biotech company fell 11% after agreeing to pay $40 million to settle a case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read the full list of stocks moving here.

— Lisa Kailai Han

S&P 500 performance bodes well for rest of year

The S&P 500's strength so far this year bodes well into year-end, historical data shows.

The broad index is tracking to add 2% in September. That would mark its eighth positive month of 2024, with all besides April bringing gains.

There has only been nine prior years that the S&P 500 registered advances for eight of the first nine months, according to data from Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.

Every one of those years has had a winning fourth quarter, according to the data. In the average final three-month period of those years, the S&P 500 has gained 6.7%.

— Alex Harring

Hurricane Helene could result in insured losses of $5 billion, Wells Fargo says

Wells Fargo estimated that Hurricane Helene could result in insured losses of roughly $5 billion after the tropical storm struck Florida late Thursday.

"The base case expectations are for a loss in the single-digit billions of dollars for the industry. If the storm hits Tallahassee or if stronger winds hit Tampa Bay, then losses would go into the double digits," the Wall Street firm said in a note.

In the insurance industry, the largest hit to equity will be felt by reinsurers and Progressive, Wells said.

— Yun Li

Consumer sentiment comes in just above expectations

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index rose to 70.1 in September from 67.9 in August. This month's print beat a Dow Jones estimate of 69.3.

"Consumer sentiment extended its early-month climb, ultimately rising more than 3% above August. This increase was seen across all education groups and political affiliations. Furthermore, all five index components gained, led by a 6% surge in one-year business expectations," Surveys of Consumers director Joanne Hsu said in a statement.

— Fred Imbert

JPMorgan names Best Buy a top stock pick

JPMorgan has added Best Buy to its "analyst focus list" as a value idea, noting that investors are underestimating the retailer.

The bank recently met with Best Buy's management and said the company is optimistic that comparable sales will improve over time.

"We believe BBY sits in investors' blind spot with replacement demand rising in 2025 given further time from the start of COVID, new computing technology in its early stages, and the sensitivity of TVs/appliances to housing turnover," analyst Christopher Horvers wrote in a note Friday.

He sees the potential of a multiyear cycle on the horizon, with new technology helping drive demand.

"With 'AI' technology still nascent and brands like Apple still yet to join the party, the next 24 months could see a sweet spot of S-Curve-type adoption, aided by replacement, where unit demand accelerates and ASP growth piles on," he said.

Shares of Best Buy are up nearly 28% year to date.

— Michelle Fox

Stocks open higher

Stocks opened higher on Friday and were headed for a winning week and month following fresh inflation data that gave reason for the Federal Reserve to keep cutting interest rates comfortably.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.2% shortly after the opening bell, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 122 points, or 0.2%.

— Brian Evans

PCE rises less than expected in August

The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.1% month over month in August and 2.2% year over year. The month-over-month increase matched a Dow Jones estimate, while the year-on-year increase was below the 2.3% expected.

The report points to further progress in the Fed's efforts to bring inflation closer to its 2% target.

— Fred Imbert

Correction: Economists polled by Dow Jones expected PCE to rise 0.1% month over month. A previous version of this post misstated the estimate.

See the stocks making moves before the bell

These are some of the stocks making notable moves in Friday premarket trading:

Bristol-Myers Squibb — The biopharmaceutical stock popped 5.3% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Cobenfy as a treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Novo Nordisk — U.S.-listed shares of the Danish health-care company slid 2.9% after JPMorgan said to expect a smaller sales figure than Wall Street anticipated for the third quarter. That is tied in part to the firm's outlook for Wegovy, which is softer than the consensus among analysts.

Wynn Resorts — The hotel and casino operator advanced 2.9% on the heels of Morgan Stanley's upgrade to overweight from equal weight.

See the full list here.

— Alex Harring

Near-term upside and downside risk will linger until after the November election, says Oppenheimer

The November election will continue to present both risks to the upside and downside over the near-term, according to Oppenheimer Asset Management.

"The Presidential election certainly looks to be a close one. We expect markets to continue to experience some upside and downside risk leading up to the election based on day to day news flow," managing director and chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus wrote on in the firm's September outlook.



"After the election? The market is likely to show some relief that an election outcome is known after which it will seek out opportunities and risks tied to policy that could emerge post-election," Stoltzfus added.

— Brian Evans

Europe stocks move higher

European stocks were higher Friday as investors weighed the region's economic outlook and assessed fresh data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 traded up around 0.33% during morning deals, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory.

— Sam Meredith

Costco, Vail Resorts move lower after disappointing quarterly reports

Wholesale retailer Costco and ski resorts owner Vail Resorts both reported financial results after Thursday's close that led their shares lower.

Costco shares were about 1.1% lower shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET on a revenue miss. The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $5.29 per share on $79.70 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, while analysts surveyed by LSEG expected earnings of $5.08 per share on $79.97 billion in revenue. The retailer's shares are up 36.6% for the year.

Vail Resorts posted an earnings miss and in-line revenue of $265 million for its fiscal fourth quarter, meanwhile, according to LSEG. The company reported a loss of $4.67 per share, steeper than the loss of $4.24 per share expected from analysts. The company also said it's cutting its workforce.

— Pia Singh

Stock futures open little changed Thursday

Stock futures traded marginally higher Thursday night. Dow futures added just 0.04% shortly after 6 p.m. ET, while S&P 500 futures were trading slightly above the flatline. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.06%.

The major U.S. indexes are headed for a winning week.

— Pia Singh