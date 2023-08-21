Stock futures are little changed as the Nasdaq rises to its best day in August: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were flat Monday night as the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 snapped a four-day negative streak, in what has been a losing month for all the major averages.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 35 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both ticked down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Composite posted its biggest advance of the month during Monday's main trading session, rising 1.6%. The S&P 500 added close to 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow ticked down 0.1%.

Notably, the broad market index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq were able to post gains even as the yield on the 10-year Treasury reached its highest level since November 2007, gaining about 9 basis points to trade at 4.34%. Tech shares historically struggle in a high-rate environment, making the tandem rise with yields on Monday more striking for Wall Street.

"We're seeing a positive return in the stock market, [which] we didn't see last week. We think rates are going to be higher for longer and maybe the stock market's okay with it," Katy Kaminski, chief market strategist at AlphaSimplex, told CNBC's "Closing Bell."

To be sure, some analysts are not confident the rally can continue for much longer.

"Typically, spikes in Treasury yields expose other areas of weakness. The rise in yields will make debt refinancing even more burdensome. … Another reason yields are rising is that investors are beginning to get realistic on the Fed's path (more rate hikes may come)," said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors.

"This is a risk to tech stocks and growth stocks with high PE multiples. Therefore, we expect additional downside in the equity market is likely," Horneman continued.

Consumer retail giants Lowe's and Macy's are set to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday before the bell. Investors are keeping a close eye on Nvidia's earnings due Wednesday. Its shares rose more than 8% Monday, making it one of the largest tech gainers. The company is largely seen as a bellwether on the AI-boom and sentiment.

On the economic data front, Wall Street will be looking toward the Philadelphia Fed's nonmanufacturing survey, as well as the Richmond Fed's manufacturing survey results. Existing home sales data for July is also scheduled for release Tuesday morning.

Traders are also anticipating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks at Jackson Hole on Friday for more insight on the central bank's inflation outlook.

Expect Marvell Technology earnings to come in line with expectations, analysts say

Some on Wall Street are cautioning against getting too excited about Marvell Technology earnings on Thursday.

Analysts at JPMorgan and Raymond James in notes to clients on Monday said that they both expect the company's fiscal second quarter to come in line with what they've been expecting. JPMorgan is overweight on the stock, while Raymond James has an outperform rating.

"We see the current headwinds to be largely cyclical/ short-term in nature, and we believe the company continues to execute on its LT growth initiatives and should drive above-industry growth mid/longer-term," said JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur.

Shares climbed nearly 4% in Monday's session.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Here are the stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading.

Zoom — Shares jumped nearly 4% after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat during its fiscal second quarter. Zoom posted $1.34 earnings per share on $1.14 billion in revenue. Analysts had estimated $1.05 earnings per share on $1.12 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. Meanwhile, the company's current-quarter guidance came slightly below analyst expectations.

Fabrinet — Shares advanced manufacturing services company surged more than 18% after its fiscal fourth-quarter results beat both top and bottom lines. The company's CEO Seamus Grady said very strong growth in data communications revenue and new AI products, led the company to record performances in the 2023 fiscal year.

