Stock futures are little changed ahead of key inflation report: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed on Monday evening as Wall Street looks to see if the market rally can power through another round of inflation data.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 2 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were each down less than 0.1%.

The moves come after stocks rose modestly on Monday, a sign that the end-of-year rally still has momentum. The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since March 2022, while the 30-stock Dow settled at its highest point since January 2022.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are all riding three-day winning streaks and have six consecutive weeks of gains.

Tuesday could put some of the investor optimism to the test, with the November consumer price index due out before the bell. The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year also kicks off on Tuesday.

"The recent rally is based on hopes that a Goldilocks-type scenario lies ahead. Specifically, this would include softer economic growth (but no recession) and a substantial number of Fed rate cuts due to a continued sharp fall in inflation. Unfortunately, we believe much of the good news is discounted," Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said in a note to clients Monday.

Earnings news could also weigh on stocks on Tuesday. Shares of tech giant Oracle were down 7% in extended trading after the company's revenue for the fiscal second quarter missed Wall Street expectations.

Hasbro shares tumble on news of layoffs

Hasbro, maker of My Little Pony and Nerf toys, said it would be laying off roughly 1,100 of its workers, CNBC reported, citing a company memo.

The toymaker is grappling with soft sales that have continued into the holiday season and are "likely to persist into 2024," CEO Chris Cocks said in the memo.

Hasbro had about 6,300 workers as of earlier this year.

Shares were down more than 5% in after-hours trading.

Read more about the layoffs – and the text of the full memo – here.

—Darla Mercado, Drew Richardson

Lucid Group CFO resigns, stock falls

Struggling automaker Lucid Group took another hit on Monday.

Shares the electric vehicle company slipped nearly 3% in extended trading after Lucid announced that chief financial officer Sherry House is resigning, effective immediately. Lucid said that House is leaving to pursue other opportunities, but will be available in an advisory capacity through the end of the year.

Shares of Lucid were already down more than 30% year to date. The stock closed at less than $5 per share on Monday, down more than 90% from its all-time high in November 2021.

— Jesse Pound

Key inflation reading looms as Federal Reserve prepares to meet

Traders will have an eye out for November's consumer price index report, due Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate that headline CPI held steady in November compared to the prior month, and they predict that it grew by 3.1% on a 12-month basis.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, is expected to have grown 0.3% from the previous month and to have advanced 4.0% from a year earlier.

The numbers will be arriving as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day meeting, where it will mull over its latest decision on rate policy and issue its economic projections.

—Darla Mercado

Futures open little changed

Stock futures opened little changed on Monday evening, with the three major contract down less than 0.1% apiece.

— Jesse Pound

Oracle falls after revenue miss

Shares of Oracle fell more than 7% in extended trading after the tech company's revenue for the fiscal second quarter came in short of expectations. Oracle generated $12.94 billion in revenue compared to the $13.05 billion expected by analysts, according to LSEG.

The revenue miss came from below-estimates results in multiple segments, including cloud services and license support, according to data from StreetAccount.

Shares of Oracle were up more than 40% for the year ahead of the report.

— Jesse Pound