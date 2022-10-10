Stock Futures Are Little Changed After the Nasdaq Composite Closes at a 2-Year Low

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Monday night after the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest in two years during the regular session.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 20 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.13% and 0.21%, respectively.

Stocks closed lower Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling 1% following a drop in semiconductor stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed nearly 94 points, or 0.3%, while the S&P 500 declined about 0.8%.

Investors weighed comments from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who warned that the U.S. would likely fall into a recession over the next "six to nine months," and said the S&P 500 could fall another 20% depending on whether the Federal Reserve engineers a soft or a hard landing for the economy.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Those remarks came at the start of a big week for third quarter bank earnings, and ahead of Wednesday's producer price report, Thursday's consumer price index report for September and Friday's retail sales numbers, also for last month.

Investor reaction is focused solely on how the Federal Reserve will react to the economy as it works to dampen inflation.

"There's always this idea of a Fed pivot coming right around the corner, and they're just going to tighten their belts to bring inflation down without affecting the economy more broadly," Dan Greenhaus, chief strategist and economist at Solus Alternative Asset Management, said Monday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

"All of that was always hopes and dreams. And the most likely outcome was ... what history shows always happens, which is the Fed tightens, they tighten too much, they cause an economic dislocation, the market goes down. Full stop," he added.

All sectors in the S&P 500 are more than 10% off their recent highs

All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 closed more than 10% off their recent highs on Monday.

Communication services is more than 41% lower than its 52-week high. Information technology, consumer discretionary, and real estate are all more than 33% off their recent highs. Financials and materials are down more than 23%, and industrials is more than 20% lower.

— Chris Hayes, Sarah Min

Kevin Simpson's top stock picks include UPS, Qualcomm

Kevin Simpson said his top stock picks include UPS and Qualcomm as he looks for names with strong dividend growth in a volatile market.

The founder and CIO at Capital Wealth Planning said he has a 5% allocation to UPS, noting its healthy dividend yield of nearly 4%.

"Over the past 10 years, they just continue to raise that dividend, and that's our playbook," Simpson said Monday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "If we can have stocks that turn a profit, they have an EBITDA, they return cash to shareholders, certainly in a time period like this, that type of methodology can work."

Simpson said he's using the decline in semiconductor stocks to build a position in Qualcomm, which has a 2.6% dividend yield. Chip stocks slumped on Monday after the Biden administration announced new measures that would limit U.S. companies' ability to sell advanced computing chips to China.

The investor, who said he has a 14% cash allocation, said he expects "the next three to six months are going to provide ample opportunity to buy amazing names" as the Federal Reserve maintains a hawkish stance against inflation.

— Sarah Min

Stock futures open little changed

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Monday night after the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest in two years during the regular session.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 14 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.06% and 0.09%, respectively.

— Sarah Min