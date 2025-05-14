Money Report

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 posts third consecutive winning day: Live updates

By Scott Schnipper, CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 14, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

U.S. stock index futures were little changed post-market Wednesday after the S&P 500 index strung together a third consecutive advance in reaction to the Trump administration and China hammering out a temporary suspension of their tit-for-tat tariff dispute.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 were down 0.12%, while Nasdaq-100 futures lost 0.11%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell just 31 points.

Networking hardware maker Cisco Systems rose 2% in extended trading Wednesday after third-quarter earnings excluding one-time items came in at 96 cents per share, above analysts' estimate of 92 cents, according to FactSet. Earnings guidance for the current quarter ending in July also topped what the Street had been expecting.

Confidence in the immediate outlook for stocks has strengthened in the wake of last weekend's talks between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese officials that appeared to stave off a short-term decline in economic activity and a ratcheting up in inflation.

Nvidia and Tesla are both up more than 16% already so far this week, Meta Platforms has added 11.3% and Amazon and Alphabet more than 8% each. The Nasdaq Composite is higher by 6.8% this week, trailed by the S&P 500, ahead 4.11%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, up 1.9%.

Sentiment was further bolstered Tuesday by the latest reading on consumer inflation showing prices rising at a slower pace than Wall Street economists had expected. Inflation increased by 0.2% in April excluding food and energy, below the consensus estimate of 0.3%.

Traders will look for further signs of a steady economy on Thursday, when the producer price index, retail sales and industrial production numbers for April are released before the stock market opens.

Also due out: earnings for the fiscal first-quarter from Walmart, the nation's largest retailer.

Stock futures open little changed on Wednesday evening

Futures traded near the flatline Wednesday night.

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1%, as did Nasdaq 100 futures. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 38 points, or roughly 0.1%.

—Darla Mercado

