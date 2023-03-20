Stock Futures Inch Higher Following Monday's Relief Rally: Live Updates

Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading Monday after the market staged a relief rally on the hope that the banking turmoil would be contained.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 30 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both inched up 0.1%.

The blue-chip Dow rallied more than 380 points on Monday, while the S&P 500 gained 0.9%. The action came a day after a forced takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, which was engineered by the Swiss government. Investors also welcomed news that JPMorgan Chase could be advising embattled First Republic Bank on strategic alternatives.

First Republic Bank sold off another 47% during the session, extending its month-to-date decline to 90% as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank made investors worried about other banks with large uninsured deposit bases.

Other regional banks rebounded from big losses in the past week. The SPDR Regional Banking ETF (KRE) rose 1% Monday after dropping 14% last week, with PacWest, First Citizens and Fifth Third Bancorp among the names leading the rebound.

"Bank selling appears exhausted and it would take the emergence of fresh deposit problems at a new name to bring out incremental supply, although there's very little interest to step in and buy the group, especially the regionals," Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge, said in a note.

Investors now expect a slower pace of tightening from the Federal Reserve in light of the banking crisis. Traders now are pricing in a 77% chance of a quarter-point rate hike when the Fed wraps its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The probability of a pause is at 23%.

"Risks of contagion are rising and could push the Fed to pause the current rate hiking cycle, although this is not our base case," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. "The Fed will likely signal they are near the end of their rate hiking campaign as recession risks increase and inflation pressures decrease."

The Fed is stuck between a rock and a hard place, trader says

The Federal Reserve is in a difficult position headed into this week's policy meeting, according to Victor Masotti, director of repo trading at Clear Street.

"The Fed is truly stuck between a rock and a hard place as they try to manage more than just their two mandates of inflation and employment, with consumer banking confidence deteriorating," Masotti said.

While most on Wall Street still expect a 25-basis-point rate increase, Goldman Sachs said Monday that it expects the central bank to take a pause to "avoid worsening market fears of further banking stress."

— Yun Li

Markets haven't priced in a recession, says Cantor Fitzgerald’s Johnston

Markets have yet to price in a recession, and that could mean stocks take a big leg lower from here, according to Cantor Fitzgerald's Eric Johnston.

"I think almost no chance has been priced in, and I say that based on the numbers," the head of equity derivatives and cross asset told CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Monday. "Right now the market is trading at 18 times the earnings estimates that we see in print, which if we were to have a recession, the numbers would be far lower ..."

The rate market, he added, appears to be signaling that a recession is coming much sooner than investors anticipate, which could spell bad news for equities going forward.

While it's difficult to time the exact bottom of a market, Johnston said now is a good time for investors to sell equities, and get into cash and money market funds for liquidity.

"If we were to get a move lower, you want to be able to be nimble, to take advantage of that equity selloff, he said.

Johnston is negative on cyclicals, which he called one of the "last places you want to be" heading into a downturn.

— Samantha Subin