Stock Futures Inch Lower as Wall Street Awaits Final Trading Day of 2022

Stock futures inched lower in overnight trading Thursday as investors braced for the final trading day of the worst year for stocks since 2008.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 41 points, or 0.12%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded 0.14% and 0.08% lower, respectively.

The overnight moves followed a rally during the regular trading session, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 climbing about 2.6% and roughly 1.8%, respectively. The Dow jumped 345 points, or 1.05%.

For the week, the Dow and S&P are slightly higher, with the Nasdaq on track for a modest loss. All major averages are lower for December and are poised to snap a two-month win streak.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Friday marks the final day of trading of what's been a painful year for stocks. A volatile bear market, sticky inflation, and aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve battered growth and technology stocks. These factors also weighed on investor sentiment.

All three of the major averages are marching toward their worst year since 2008, slated to snap a three-year win streak. The Dow fared the best of the indexes in 2022, down 8.58%, while the S&P and tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 19.24% and 33.03%, respectively.

Despite the yearly losses, the Dow is on pace for a 15.65% quarterly gain and is primed to snap a three-quarter losing streak. It's also headed for its best quarter since the second quarter of 2020. The S&P is up 7.35% and slated to break three consecutive quarterly losses. The Nasdaq's slipped 0.92%, for its fourth consecutive negative quarter for the first time since 2001.

All major S&P sectors finished Thursday with gains, led to the upside by communication services. For the quarter, consumer discretionary and communication services are the only sectors headed for losses. Energy is the only sector on pace for yearly gains after surging nearly 58%.

As the calendar year turns the corner, some investors think the pain is far from over, and expect the bear market to persist until a recession hits or the central bank pivots. Some also project stocks will hit new lows. Thursday's moves likely stemmed from a combination of short covering, value investing and momentum traders joining the rally, said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments.

"Nothing fundamentally has changed," he said. "We just had a huge drop. The market's extended to the downside, and it's perfectly normal to see a bounce here."

On the economic front, Chicago PMI data for December is due out Friday.

— Gabriel Cortes contributed reporting

Correction: A chart in this story has been updated to reflect the correct year-to-date decline for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Energy is the only sector headed for a yearly gain

The energy sector shined in 2022 as investors dealt with the fallout from the oil crisis spurred by the conflict in Ukraine.

As of Thursday's close, it was also the only major S&P 500 sector on pace to finish the year with gains, up nearly 58%.

The communication services sector is the biggest laggard in 2022, down more than 40%. Consumer discretionary tumbled more than 37%, with information technology on track to finish nearly 29% lower.

For the quarter, all major sectors are on track for gains, with the exception of consumer discretionary and communication services, down about 10.2% and 1.6%, respectively. All sectors are headed for monthly losses, except for utilities, which is up 0.2%.

— Samantha Subin, Chris Hayes

Here's where the major averages stand as 2022 comes to a close

It's been a painful year for stocks, with all the major averages on pace for their worst yearly performance since 2008 and poised to snap a three-year win streak.

Here's where the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite stand with just one trading day left of 2022.

Dow:

Up 0.05% for the week and on pace for its second positive week in a row

Down 3.96% for December and slated to break a two-month win streak

Up 15.65% for the quarter and on pace to break a three-quarter losing streak

Down 8.58% for the year

S&P:

Up 0.12% week to date and on track to snap a three-week losing streak.

Down 5.66% month to date and on pace to break three months of gains, on pace to break a 2-month

Up 7.35% this quarter and slated to stop a three-quarter losing streak

Down 19.24% in 2022

Nasdaq:

Down 0.19% week to date for its fourth negative week in a row

8.63% lower for December and on pace to break a two-month win streak.

Down 0.92% for the quarter and headed for its fourth consecutive negative quarter since 2001

Tumbled 33.03% this year

— Samantha Subin, Chris Hayes

Stock futures open flat

Stocks opened flat in overnight trading Thursday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 22 points, or 0.07%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded flat.

— Samantha Subin