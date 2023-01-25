S&P 500 Futures Are Up Slightly as Investors Weigh Latest Corporate Earnings

S&P 500 futures advanced modestly Wednesday night as investors parsed through the latest batch of corporate earnings that dropped after the bell.

Futures tied to the broad index traded up 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.3%. Futures tied to the Dow gained 27 points, or 0.1%.

A smattering of earnings that came after the bell weighed on the market. Tesla and Levi Strauss were among stocks advancing after beating expectations for revenue and earnings per share.

IBM dipped more than 2% despite exceeding analyst expectations. The legacy tech giant also said it said would cut 3,900 jobs, or about 1.5% of its workforce. Chevron, meanwhile, added more than 2% after announcing a $75 billion share repurchasing program.

"Clearly, we're moving through the heart of earnings season at this point," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank. "There has been some positive news and some less positive news."

Those reports come after mixed session on Wall Street. The Dow ended Wednesday's session up 0.03% after dropping more than 400 points earlier. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 dipped just 0.18% and 0.02%, respectively.

Investors will watch Thursday for earnings from airlines including Southwest, American, Alaska and JetBlue. Intel is also set to report. They will also watch for morning data on jobless claims, the gross domestic product, durable goods and new home sales.

IBM may be taking share from competitors, Link says

Hightower Advisors chief investment strategist and portfolio manager Stephanie Link saw positives in IBM's fourth quarter, which saw earnings match expectations while revenues beat estimates.

"Software up 8%, consulting up 9%, infrastructure up 7%. All three beat. The software line certainly was a very important piece because of what we got from Microsoft last night. So I think they're taking share. Red Hat is absolutely taking share," Link said on "Closing Bell: Overtime." Link owns shares of IBM.

Despite the results, IBM dipped about 2% in extended trading. Link said she might add to her position.

"The stock is very cheap with a good dividend yield. So if it is cheap for whatever reason, I'm a buyer," Link said.

The company said Wednesday it would cut 3,900 jobs, which equates to about 1.5% of its workforce.

— Jesse Pound

Tesla gains in after-hours trading on earnings beat

Tesla stock gained more than 4% after beating analyst expectations for revenue and per-share earnings.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.19 per share, above the $1.13 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. And Tesla reported revenue at $24.32 billion, above the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $24.16 billion.

— Lora Kolodny, Alex Harring

Chevron adds 2.5% following buyback, dividend announcement

Energy giant Chevron traded up 2.5% in after-hour trading after announcing a $75 billion stock buyback program and a dividend hike Wednesday night.

The buyback program will become effective on April 1, with no set expiration date, according to a press release. The dividend hike increases Chevron's per share payout to $1.51 from $1.42. That will be distributed March 10.

Chevron's market cap was roughly $350 billion as of Wednesday's market close, meaning that the buyback would represent more than 20% of the company's stock at current prices.

— Jesse Pound

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These are some of the stocks making the biggest moves after hours:

ServiceNow — The software stock tumbled 4% after ServiceNow released its latest quarterly figures. ServiceNow posted earnings per share of $2.28, beating a Refinitiv forecast of $2.02 per share. Revenue, meanwhile, matched a consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

Levi Strauss — The denim company jumped 7% after its earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter came in above expectations. The company also shared full-year guidance showing per-share earnings between $1.30 and $1.40 compared with StreetAccount's $1.35 estimate.

Las Vegas Sands — Shares of the casino operator gained more than 4% after Las Vegas Sands released its latest quarterly results. The company lost 19 cents per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. Analysts expected a loss of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. However, the company's adjusted property EBITDA of $329 million beat a StreetAccount forecast of $319 million.

See the full list here.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are near flat

As futures trading kicked off, the major indexes were trading slightly down but near the flatline.

Futures tied to the Dow lost 0.08%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures dipped 0.09% and 0.04%, respectively.

— Alex Harring