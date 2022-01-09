Stock Futures Fall After S&P 500 Posts 4-Day Losing Streak

Stock futures were lower in overnight trading Sunday after a rocky start to 2022 for equity markets as interest rates rise.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 85 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.1%.

The three major stock averages all fell in the first week of the year. The S&P 500 slid 0.4% on Friday for its first four-day losing streak since September. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9%, also posting four straight losing days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 4.81 points.

Stocks, particularly high-growth names, have struggled as interest rates tick higher. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.8% on Friday, on a run after closing 2021 at the 1.51% level.

"As we kick-started 2022 this week, trading attention fell on a definitive rotation into value and pro-cyclical stocks and out of growth as investors digested a sharply higher rate environment," Goldman Sachs' Chris Hussey said in a Friday note.

The rising rates come as the Federal Reserve signaled it could dial back its easy monetary policy more aggressively than some expected. Minutes from the Fed's December meeting released Wednesday showed the central bank is planning to shrink its balance sheet in addition to hiking rates.

Investors are awaiting key inflation reports in the week ahead. The consumer price index is set for release Wednesday and the producer price index is slated for Thursday.

Federal Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify Tuesday at his nomination hearing before a Senate panel, while the hearing on Fed Governor Lael Brainard's nomination to the post of vice chair is set for Thursday.

Delta Air Lines reports earnings Thursday and financial heavyweights JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo release quarterly results Friday.