State Department Urges Americans to Leave Ukraine; UN Says World Is at a Moment of ‘Maximum Danger'

The U.S. issued a warning of increased Russian strikes on Ukraine during the week ahead of its independence day on Aug. 24, urging remaining Americans in Ukraine to leave the country. Kyiv is bracing itself for fresh Russian strikes that its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned may be "particularly nasty."

The U.N. continued to sound the alarm over the situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, demanding a demilitarization of the area and warning that the world is facing a moment of "maximum danger."

Meanwhile, the volume of grain leaving Ukraine's ports for export has increased to more than 700,000 metric tons.

UN chief demands an end to 'nuclear saber-rattling,' warns world is in moment of 'maximum danger'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to "nuclear saber-rattling," warning that the world is facing an extremely dangerous precipice as fighting continues around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, Europe's largest plant of its kind.

"Nuclear saber-rattling must stop … come to the negotiating table to ease tensions and end the nuclear arms race, once and for all," Guterres said in a statement after a meeting with ambassadors at the U.N. Security Council.

This is a moment of "maximum danger for our world," the U.N. chief said, stressing that "humanity's future is in our hands" and that conflict must be placed with diplomacy and dialogue to "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war."

Russian forces have occupied the plant since March, and its many employees still continue to work but describe having to operate in an atmosphere of terror.

— Natasha Turak

State Department warns Russia is 'stepping up' strikes in coming days, urges Americans to leave

The U.S. State Department issued a security alert over increased Russian strikes on Ukraine and urged U.S. citizens to leave the country.

"The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the embassy said in an alert on its website. Russia has already positioned more of its missile-bearing warships in the Black Sea, government officials have said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also warned his citizens of increased Russian attacks this week ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on Aug. 24, which will commemorate its 31st year of independence. Kyiv has banned large gatherings for most of the week.

— Natasha Turak

U.S. intelligence suggests Russia may attack Ukraine infrastructure, report says

Russia could be planning to attack Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities soon, Reuters reported, citing a U.S. official.

"We have information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the official said, according to Reuters.

"Given Russia's track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat that Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure," the official added.

Reuters reported that the official's statement was based on U.S. intelligence that has been downgraded.

— Abigail Ng

More than 700,000 metric tons of agricultural products have left Ukrainian ports

The organization overseeing the export of agricultural products from Ukraine said that so far a total of 721,449 metric tons of grains and other foodstuffs have departed through the humanitarian sea corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The Joint Coordination Center, or JCC, said that more than 25 ships carrying grains and other crops have left Ukrainian ports.

The JCC also said that it authorized the movement of one outbound merchant vessel named Kafkam Etler to depart tomorrow from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. The vessel was approved to carry 2,437 metric tons of corn to Turkey.

— Amanda Macias

