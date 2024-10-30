Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Starbucks CEO pledges to fundamentally change strategy as sales fall for third straight quarter

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Brian Niccol speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Oct. 30th, 2018. 
Anjali Sundaram | CNBC
  • Starbucks' preliminary sales fell 3%, marking the third consecutive quarter of shrinking revenue for the coffee giant.
  • Investors will be expecting to hear more details about CEO Brian Niccol's strategy to revive the company's U.S. business.

Starbucks on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that missed analysts' expectations as sales in the U.S. and China, its two biggest markets, disappointed.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The company previously released a preliminary report of its quarterly results on Oct. 22 and announced it was suspending its fiscal 2025 outlook. 

This report marks the first under CEO Brian Niccol, who joined the company on Sept. 9 to revive the floundering business. 

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"It is clear we need to fundamentally change our strategy to win back customers," CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement. "We have a clear plan and are moving quickly to return Starbucks to growth."

Investors are expecting that Niccol will share more details about his turnaround strategy during the company's conference call, scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Shares of the company fell 1% in extended trading on Wednesday.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: 80 cents vs. $1.03 expected
  • Revenue: $9.07 billion vs. $9.36 billion expected

Starbucks reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company of $909.3 million, or 80 cents per share, down from $1.22 billion, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Money Report

News 35 mins ago

‘Inflation is like a regressive tax,' economist says — only one group can ‘easily afford' holiday spending this year

News 42 mins ago

Inflation is cooling, yet many Americans are still living paycheck to paycheck

Net sales dropped 3% to $9.07 billion. 

The company's global same-store sales fell 7%, fueled by weak demand in the U.S. and China. Traffic to its stores worldwide fell 8% during the quarter.

The company's U.S. restaurants reported same-store sales declines of 6%, fueled by a 10% tumble in traffic.

In China, the company's same-store sales plummeted 14% as both traffic and average ticket fell. Starbucks has been facing greater competition from local rivals, like Luckin Coffee, which can undercut the company's prices.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us