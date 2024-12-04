Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Spotify Wrapped is out. Here's who topped the 2024 streaming charts

By CJ Haddad,CNBC

This photograph taken in Paris on April 19, 2024, shows a smatphone displaying the US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department” on Spotify. Queen of pop Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated record “The Tortured Poets Department” on April 19, 2024 — the 11th studio album from the megastar who is already having a blockbuster year. 
- | Afp | Getty Images
  • Spotify Wrapped 2024 began rolling out to all users on Wednesday.
  • The annual report summarizes a user's music listening history over the course of the year and compares their habits to fans around the world.
  • Last month, Spotify reported earnings that included optimistic profit guidance for the fourth quarter.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is out, giving hundreds of millions of users the ability to see their most-played songs and artists over the course of the year.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The annual report, which allows users to compare their music listening habits with other fans around the world, on Wednesday began rolling out to all users on the streaming platform.

This year, Spotify added additional artificial intelligence features to enhance individual users' Wrapped experiences, including personalized AI podcasts about users' music listening histories, a feature powered by Google's NotebookLM and stemming from an expanded partnership between the two companies.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Last month, Spotify reported earnings that included optimistic profit guidance for the fourth quarter, despite missing analysts' third-quarter targets for both revenue and earnings per share. The company also said it had about 640 million monthly active users on the platform, which slightly surpassed analyst expectations.

Taylor Swift is Spotify's Global Top Artist for the second year in a row, dominating the most-streamed global albums chart with "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," and Sabrina Carpenter's hit song "Espresso" is the most-streamed song both globally and nationally.

Here are some of this year's chart-toppers:

Most-streamed songs in the United States

  1. "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter
  2. "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar
  3. "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey
  4. "I Had Some Help (Feat. Morgan Wallen)" by Post Malone
  5. "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" by Tommy Richman

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" skyrocketed to second-most-streamed song in the country this year. Drake, Lamar's opponent in a renewed public rap battle earlier this spring, surged on the most-streamed artists' list, while Lamar ended up in seventh place on that list.

Most-streamed artists in the United States

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Drake
  3. Zach Bryan
  4. Morgan Wallen
  5. Kanye West

"The Joe Rogan Experience," which hosted President-elect Donald Trump in October, took the No. 1 spot for top podcasts worldwide. "Call Her Daddy," which hosted Vice President Kamala Harris that same month, took second place.

Money Report

News 10 mins ago

Highly successful people use these 3 powerful phrases regularly in the workplace, experts say

News 35 mins ago

AI play Pure Storage soars 23% after touting it won a contract with an unnamed big tech company

Both appearances represented a distinct shift in presidential campaigning strategies toward non-legacy-media outlets, reaching millions of weekly listeners.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us