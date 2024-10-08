Money Report

Spirit Halloween to open 10 new ‘Spirit Christmas' stores catering to holiday shoppers

By Kristian Burt,CNBC

A family exits a Spirit Halloween store operating in a former Best Buy. 
Paul Weaver | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Spirit Halloween will open locations through the holiday season as "Spirit Christmas," a spokesperson confirmed with CNBC.
  • Each store will feature a wide variety of holiday decorations and gifts, along with a real-life Santa and a life-sized gingerbread village.
  • The company's flagship store in May's Landing, NJ, will open on Oct. 18, while the other nine locations will open in early November.

Some Spirit Halloween locations will be busy for longer than usual this year.

Spirit Halloween will operate 10 stores through the entire holiday season as "Spirit Christmas," a spokesperson confirmed with CNBC.

Instead of the company's usual strategy of renting abandoned storefronts only long enough to host the Halloween-specific retailer, 10 stores around the Northeast will open through the end of the year. The company's flagship store in Mays Landing, N.J., will open on Oct. 18, while the other nine locations will open in early November, the spokesperson said. Not all stores will be converted from existing Spirit Halloween locations.

"Spirit Christmas is a new concept for us, and we're hopeful it will resonate with our customers," a spokesperson for Spirit Halloween told CNBC. "Our goal is to create a festive retail experience that captures the spirit of the season, much like we do for Halloween."

Each store will have holiday inflatables and decor, but they will not all have the same experiences. The new stores won't just replace fake skulls and costumes with wrapping paper and stockings, they will also have activities like photographs with a real-life Santa and letter writing to the North Pole.

The first 10 locations will act as a test to see whether customers will stay invested through the holiday season.

Holiday sales are a lucrative space, but not certain bet for the company. Spending grew 3.8% year over year to $964.4 billion in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation.

Deloitte estimates that holiday retail sales will increase 2.3% to 3.3% in 2024, but expects a higher jump of 7% to 9% for e-commerce, which the Spirit Christmas test stores will not support. Amazon is already sizing up for the holidays with plans to hire 250,000 workers for the season, the same number as last year.

Holiday spending could also be affected by a tense presidential election in November and a historically tumultuous season of hurricanes in progress.

