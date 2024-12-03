Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

South Korean stocks rocked in U.S. trading as country plunges into political chaos

By Yun Li,CNBC and Hakyung Kim,CNBC

Soldiers try to enter the National Assembly building in Seoul on December 4 2024, after South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3 declared martial law, accusing the opposition of being “anti-state forces” and saying he was acting to protect the country from “threats” posed by the North.
Jung Yeon-je | Afp | Getty Images
Jung Yeon-je | Afp | Getty Images
Police stand guard in front of the main gate of the National Assembly in Seoul on December 3, 2024, after South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. South Korea President Yoon on December 3 declared emergency martial law, saying the step was necessary to protect the country from "communist forces" amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill.

South Korean stocks dropped in the U.S. on Tuesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol invoked emergency powers and declared martial law, raising fear of instability in the world's 13th largest economy.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, which tracks more than 90 large and mid-sized companies in South Korea, tumbled as much as 7% to hit a 52-week low. The ETF cut losses to about 2.6% after lawmakers in the South Korean National Assembly voted to overturn Yoon's martial law decree early Wednesday morning in Seoul.

The ETF is on pace for its fifth straight negative day with unusually heavy trading volume. Nearly 27 million shares have changed hands so far Tuesday, more than eight times its 30-day average volume.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Korea Electric Power's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) dropped 5%, and Korean e-commerce giant Coupang shed 6%. KT Corporation, formerly Korea Telecom, saw shares fall 3%. Posco, a South Korean steel manufacturer, declined more than 6%.

Within three hours of Yoon declaring martial law late Tuesday night, 190 out of the 300 National Assembly lawmakers gathered to overturn the emergency martial law.

The president accused opposition parties of sympathizing with North Korea and controlling parliament. Yoon did not specify how martial law — a temporary rule by military authorities in a time of emergency — would affect governance and democracy in the country.

Money Report

News 16 mins ago

CDC says McDonald's E. coli outbreak is over 

News 30 mins ago

Constellation Brands to sell Svedka vodka to Sazerac as wine and spirits segment struggles

"The Administration is in contact with the ROK government and is monitoring the situation closely," said the White House National Security Council in a statement to NBC News.

Under the martial law declaration, all political activities and acts that "incite social disorder" are prohibited. This is the first time since 1980 a South Korean leader has issued a martial law declaration.

The Korea Exchange announced it would hold an emergency meeting "to prepare response measures" and  later decide whether the market would open on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

The U.S. dollar jumped 1.9% against the South Korean won Tuesday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us