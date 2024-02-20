SolarEdge tumbles 18% on weak first quarter guidance

SolarEdge's stock plummeted Tuesday after the company gave weak guidance for the first quarter.

SolarEdge expects revenues of $175 million to $215 million for the quarter, well below Wall Street's expectations of $406 million.

Here's what SolarEdge reported for the fourth quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Loss per share: 92 cents adjusted, vs. $1.17 expected.

Revenues: $316 million, vs. $354 million expected.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.