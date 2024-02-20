Money Report

SolarEdge tumbles 18% on weak first quarter guidance

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Pavlo Gonchar | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

SolarEdge's stock plummeted Tuesday after the company gave weak guidance for the first quarter.

SolarEdge expects revenues of $175 million to $215 million for the quarter, well below Wall Street's expectations of $406 million.

Here's what SolarEdge reported for the fourth quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

  • Loss per share: 92 cents adjusted, vs. $1.17 expected.
  • Revenues: $316 million, vs. $354 million expected.
