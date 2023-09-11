Snowflake CEO says people will soon not be able to remember a world without AI

Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman emphasized the impact of AI in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer.

"People will not be able to remember a world before AI pretty soon because it becomes so integral to their life experience," he said.



Frank Slootman, CEO of data storage and analytics company Snowflake, likened artificial intelligence to search engines, saying that soon many may not remember a world without it.

"I've lived long enough that I remember what the world was like before search ... search changed everything," Slootman said. "People will not be able to remember a world before AI pretty soon because it becomes so integral to their life experience."

Slootman said Snowflake is taking to AI "like a fish to water," saying he's bullish on AI's enterprise capability.

He continued, citing machine learning, "a lesser form of AI," drawing attention to how it is becoming mainstream and adopted by many businesses.

What's more, he said the new AI technology goes even further.

However, he also noted that the hype around generative AI doesn't mean much to big data companies.

"We're either at or near the top of the hype cycle, seems to be only two letters left in the alphabet these days," Slootman said of AI.

We've been infatuated with using generative AI for "planning our next trip to Yellowstone and summarizing 'The Great Gatsby' — but "that's not what enterprises do," he said.

