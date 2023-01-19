Snow Forces Britain's Manchester Airport to Shut Runways

The U.K.'s Manchester Airport said it has briefly shut both runways Thursday following heavy snow.

Manchester falls within one of the several U.K. regions placed under a yellow snow and ice warning.

The U.K.'s Manchester Airport said Thursday it has temporarily closed both runways following a period of "heavy snow fall."

"Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity," it said.

The U.K. has been seized by a cold snap this week, with the meteorological Met Office issuing several snow and ice yellow warnings across the country, including Manchester.

The notices, which expire at 12 p.m. Thursday, signal potential road and railway travel disruptions.

The office forecasts maximum temperatures of 4 degrees Celsius ( 39.2 Farenheit ) on Thursday.