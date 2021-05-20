Snap Reaches 500 Million Monthly Users

Snap said that Snapchat has reached 500 million monthly active users.

Snap had never released monthly-active-user figures before Thursday.

Rather, the company had always focused on its daily user base, which reached 280 million in April. That's up 22% compared to a year prior.

Shares of Snap were up more than 3% on Thursday after the company announced the milestone.

This is a significant milestone for Snap, a company that refused multi-billion dollar acquisition offers by Facebook before it went public in 2017 and survived an ill-fated redesign in 2018 that its users hated.

To be sure, the company's 500 million monthly users are just a fraction of the 2.85 billion who open Facebook each month.