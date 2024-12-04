Singles say this is the No. 1 type of person they want to date in 2025, according to new Tinder report

No matter what traits your partner possesses, TikTok can sort them into a dog-adjacent category. Do they hate everyone but you? That's a rottweiler boyfriend. Is protecting you one of their primary concerns? Then they might be a dobermann.

There is one dog breed that exemplifies what daters are looking for the most: golden retriever. Near half, 45%, of singles are seeking a "golden retriever type" in 2025, according to Tinder's end-of-year report.

This means someone who is loyal, friendly, energetic, and optimistic.

Scroll TikTok and you'll find millions of girls touting the benefits of dating the positive, loyal guy. In fact, #goldenretrieverboyfriend has 575 million views on the social media app.

It's the "loveable floof" personified, says Devyn Simone, a dating expert at Tinder.

"This is an example of leaning into wanting a partner who you feel safe with," she says. "Someone with a positive energy and attitude. Someone who is reliable."

Here are three signs your date has the potential to be a "golden retriever."

1. They don't articulate their anxiety

Some personality types might expect to be perceived negatively more than others. A golden retriever isn't one of them, says Lisa Marie Bobby, a relationship psychologist and founder of Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver. They tend to assume the best outcome of any situation.

"Rumination about negative things, focusing on negativity, talking about worries related to the future — those would be signs you're not with a golden retriever person," Bobby says.

2. They are open to new experiences

Stepping out of their comfort zone isn't scary or boring. They have a "willingness to go into situations that are unfamiliar or new to them," Bobby says, and they do so with enthusiasm.

"Maybe you're into something, say roller blading, and the person you're dating has no experience in it," Bobby says. "A golden retriever person might be like, 'Oh yeah I'll try it.'"

3. You don't feel pressure on the date

A golden retriever personality type is able to stay in the moment, Simone says. They don't express anxiety about what the date might lead to romantically or physically.

"When you are going out there isn't added pressure on the date," she says. "You get to just be and enjoy the time and see if you have a connection."

'Golden retriever boyfriends' aren't for everyone

Not all personality types are compatible with this kind of unbridled optimism. You need to be clear on what you value before deciding you want to date someone's whose operative traits are being outgoing and happy.

"Someone who would like to have a golden retriever boyfriend has a value system based on extroversion and being open to new experiences," Bobby says.

This tends to be a "very specific type of person," she adds.

"If you tend to be a little bit more introverted, more reserved, prefer a more cautious approach to life, a golden retriever boyfriend is going to be really annoying to you," she says.

