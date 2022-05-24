Shares in Asia-Pacific Mixed Following Tech Sell-Off Stateside

Asia-Pacific stocks traded mixed on Wednesday morning.

Overnight on Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.35% to 11,264.45 after a warning from Snap CEO about slowing growth at the company was made public and sent investors fleeing social media stocks.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is set to announce its interest rate decision at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade following a overnight tech sell-off on Wall Street as investors fled social media stocks.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.17% in early trade as shares of Fast Retailing fell more than 1%. The Topix index traded 0.11% lower.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.51%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia advanced 0.2%.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.3% higher.

Looking ahead, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is set to announce its interest rate decision at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday. Most of the economists polled by Reuters expect the New Zealand central bank to hike its official cash rate by 50 basis points again.

The New Zealand dollar changed hands at $0.6458 ahead of that announcement, still above the $0.637 that it was below at previous sessions last week.

Overnight on Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.35% to 11,264.45 after a warning from Snap CEO about slowing growth at the company was made public and sent investors fleeing social media stocks.

The S&P 500 dipped 0.81% to 3,941.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.38 points, or 0.15%, to 31,928.62.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 101.753 having recently declined from above 102.2.

The Japanese yen traded at 126.72 per dollar, stronger than levels above 127 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7101 following a recent bounce from levels below $0.708.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.37% to $113.98 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 0.59% to $110.42 per barrel.