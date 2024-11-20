Senate Democrats seek evidence from FBI sex-trafficking probe of Trump AG pick Matt Gaetz

The Senate Judiciary Committee asked the FBI to provide the "complete evidentiary file" of its now-closed investigation of Matt Gaetz for alleged sex trafficking of an underage girl.

The Senate Judiciary Committee asked the FBI on Wednesday for its "complete evidentiary file" of a prior investigation into the alleged sex trafficking of an underage girl by Matt Gaetz, who has been tapped as the next U.S. attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump.

The Judiciary panel's request says that "the grave public allegations against Mr. Gaetz speak directly to his fitness to serve as the chief law enforcement officer for the federal government."

The committee's Democratic majority, in a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray, noted that Gaetz's associate Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty in 2021 "to the sex trafficking charge for which Mr. Gaetz was also investigated."

"The Senate has a constitutional duty to provide advice and consent on presidential nominees, and it is crucial that we review all the information necessary to fulfill this duty as we consider Mr. Gaetz's nomination," the letter says.

The Department of Justice ended its probe of Gaetz last year without filing charges.

The 42-year-old Republican, who until last week represented a Florida district in the House of Representatives, has denied all wrongdoing. If the Senate confirms him as attorney general he would lead the DOJ.

Gaetz is a Trump loyalist who became notorious in Congress for incendiary remarks and attention-grabbing actions.

The House Ethics Committee was investigating Gaetz for alleged sexual misconduct and other behavior until he resigned last week, removing him from the panel's jurisdiction.

That committee is scheduled to meet in private on Wednesday to discuss whether to publicly release a report on its probe, according to NBC.

Gaetz's selection by Trump as the nation's top law enforcement officer has stoked outrage and panic from Trump's critics and caused concern among some of his Senate allies, whose support is needed to confirm the nomination.

Trump has urged GOP senators to let him avoid the Senate confirmation process by allowing him to make recess appointments.

But Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia — who is set to be the fourth-ranking Republican in the next Congress — predicted Wednesday after a "big discussion" with her colleagues that the push to bypass the Senate through recess appointments will lose steam.

"I think the issue of recess appointments will probably go away, and it won't be an integral part of how the president's going to get his Cabinet through," Capito said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."