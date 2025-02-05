Santander shares jump 7% after lender announces record quarterly profit, 10-billion-euro buyback

Shares of Banco Santander jumped after Spain's largest lender reported record profit in the fourth quarter and announced plans for 10 billion euros ($10.4 billion) in share buybacks from 2025 and 2026 earnings and anticipated excess capital.

The bank's net profit picked up by 11% year-on-year to 3.265 billion euros in the fourth quarter and by an annual 14% to 12.574 billion euros across the full-year stretch, as Santander noted a pick-up in customer activity, robust margin management and growth across operations — particularly in retail. The lender added eight million new customers in 2024 to 173 million.

Shares of the lender were up 7.3% at 08:42 a.m. London time.

"We have announced record results for the third consecutive year as we continue to grow revenue, profitability and returns," said Santander Executive Chair Ana Botín in a statement accompanying the results, stressing the bank's scale to build its own technology platforms allows it to reduce its cost-to-serve and improve its operating leverage.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Our track record shows that in a challenging market we outperform peers and in 2025 we expect to grow our bottom line and profitability – with revenue stable and costs falling. And we are only scratching the surface of our potential," she said.

This breaking news story is being updated.