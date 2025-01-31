Samsung profit misses estimates, falls sharply from previous quarter as costs rise

Revenue was up about 12% from the same period last year, while operating profit grew about 130%, year on year.

However, operating profit fell 29.3% and revenue slipped over 4% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Samsung Electronics on Friday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, though its operating profit dropped sharply from the previous three months due to higher R&D expenses in its chips segment.

Here are Samsung's fourth-quarter results compared with LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate:

Revenue : 75.8 trillion Korean won ($52.2 billion) vs. KRW 75.4 trillion

: 75.8 trillion Korean won ($52.2 billion) vs. KRW 75.4 trillion Operating profit: KRW 6.5 trillion vs. KRW 6.8 trillion

Samsung shares fell 2.2% in South Korea on Friday morning.

Fourth-quarter revenue beat Samsung's own guidance of KRW 75 trillion, while operating profit came in line with the company's forecast.

Samsung is a leading manufacturer of memory chips, which are utilized in devices such as laptops and servers, and is also the world's second-largest player in the smartphone market.

"Although fourth quarter revenue and operating profit decreased on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, annual revenue reached the second-highest on record, surpassed only in 2022," Samsung said in its statement.

For the full year, Samsung reported KRW 300.9 trillion in revenue and KRW 32.7 trillion in operating profit. In 2023, the company posted an annual revenue of KRW 258.94 trillion and an operating profit of KRW 6.57 trillion.

For the current quarter, Samsung said that earnings might be limited due to weakness in its semiconductor business but that it would pursue growth through AI smartphones and other premium devices.

"For 2025 as a whole, the Company plans to enhance technological and product advantages in AI, continue to meet future demand for high-value-added products and drive sales growth in premium segments," it added.

Memory business

Samsung Electronics' chip business posted an operating profit of KRW 2.9 trillion in the fourth quarter, down over 25% from the three months ending in October, while its annual numbers came in below that of SK Hynix.

This was despite Samsung's memory business achieving a record-high fourth-quarter revenue of 30.1 trillion helped by demand for its advanced memory products used for AI applications.

"[O]perating profit decreased slightly compared to the previous quarter as a result of increased R&D expenses to secure future technology leadership, as well as the initial ramp-up costs to secure production capacity for cutting-edge nodes," Samsung said.

Samsung and SK Hynix both provide DRAM, or dynamic random access memory, products — a type of semiconductor memory needed for data processing.

However, SK Hynix has left Samsung behind in HBM, or high bandwidth memory, a type of DRAM, in which chips are vertically stacked to save space and reduce power consumption.

According to Samsung, its memory business is cutting down legacy products to better align with market demand and increasing its proportion of high value-added products, such as HBM.

"In 2025, overall memory market demand is expected to recover from the second quarter," Samsung said, warning that its earnings are expected to remain weak in the current quarter.