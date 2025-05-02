Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Russia's war in Ukraine ‘not going to end any time soon,' JD Vance says

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

U.S. Vice President JD Vance waves as he boards Air Force Two on May 1, 2025 in Charleston, South Carolina.
Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Speaking during an interview on Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said the Trump administration was working to "find some middle ground" to stop a conflict that has been raging for more than three years.
  • "It's not going anywhere ... it's not going to end any time soon," Vance said.
  • His comments come shortly after the U.S. and Ukraine signed a long-awaited minerals deal, an agreement that Vance said showed the White House is making progress.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has warned Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is not likely to come to an end "any time soon."

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Speaking during an interview on Fox News, Vance said on Thursday that President Donald Trump's administration was working to "find some middle ground" to stop a conflict that has been raging for more than three years.

"It's not going anywhere ... it's not going to end any time soon," Vance said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

His comments come shortly after the U.S. and Ukraine signed a long-awaited minerals deal, an agreement that Vance said showed the White House is making progress.

He later added that while he was "optimistic" of a breakthrough in peace talks, "it's hard to say confident" because Russia and Ukraine will "have to take the final step."

After months of tense negotiations, the U.S. and Ukraine on Wednesday signed an economic partnership that provides Washington with preferential access to some of Kyiv's natural resources.

Money Report

News 46 mins ago

Euro zone inflation unchanged at 2.2% in April, leaving path open for further ECB interest rate cuts

News 1 hour ago

Treasury yields hold steady as China signals possibility of trade talks with U.S.

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said the "historic" agreement would allow the two countries to invest together to accelerate Ukraine's economic recovery and help to "facilitate the end of this cruel and senseless war."

For its part, Ukraine said the partnership was capable of delivering success for both Washington and Kyiv.

Since his inauguration in January, Trump has pushed for a minerals deal with Ukraine, saying an agreement to jointly develop and monetize Kyiv's deposits of rare earths, critical minerals, oil, gas and other natural resources would act, effectively, as compensation for U.S. aid to Ukraine throughout the war with Russia.

Before his presidential victory last fall, Trump pledged to end Russia's war with Ukraine in just "one day."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Tuesday that Washington could step back from its mediation efforts unless Russia and Ukraine delivered "concrete proposals" on how to end the conflict.

The Kremlin on Wednesday reiterated previous statements that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to peace talks with Ukraine.

— CNBC's Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us