Russia's Victory Day in Pictures: Putin Watches on During Scaled-Back Parade

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

Contributor | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Russia's annual Victory Day parade is underway in Moscow with thousands of military personnel and weaponry filing past Russia's President Vladimir Putin, his top military officials and allies.

The sun has been shining in Moscow today for the high-profile event marking the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. It's one of the most significant days in Russia's public calendar and an opportunity for Moscow to display its military pomp, as well as its military hardware.

The Victory Day parade sees Putin and other heads of state of allied countries, as well as military personnel and war veterans, watch on as massive missile launchers, battle tanks and troops parade through Red Square in the capital.

This year is expected to be a smaller affair, however, with the ongoing war in Ukraine involving much of Russia's military personnel and security concerns high on the Kremlin's watchlist this year, particularly after a recent alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.

Victory Day parades have been canceled in a number of regions and cities in Russia due to those security concerns, and the traditional air display did not take place in Moscow today. Nonetheless, more than 10,000 people and 125 units of weapons and military equipment were reportedly involved in the parade.

Addressing the crowd at this year's event, Putin characterized the war against Ukraine as a war for Russia's survival and future, saying in a speech that "real war" was being waged against Russia, a country that launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago.

Here's a look at the parade as it unfolds:

Putin addresses Victory Day parade

Gavriil Grigorov | Afp | Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a 10-minute speech at the 2023 Victory Day parade in which he said Russia wanted a peaceful future but that "Western elites" were "sowing hatred and Russophobia."

The president watches on, surrounded by allies

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends ceremonial soldiers parade during 78th anniversary of the Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 09, 2023.
Sefa Karacan | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends ceremonial soldiers parade during 78th anniversary of the Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 09, 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is surrounded by top military figures and heads of state from former Soviet republics at the event.
Gavriil Grigorov | Afp | Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin is surrounded by top military figures and heads of state from former Soviet republics at the event.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov attends the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2023.
Gavriil Grigorov | Afp | Getty Images
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov attends the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2023.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wearing sunglasses arrives to the Victory Day Red Square Parade on May 9, 2023 in Moscow, Russia.
Contributor | Getty Images
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wearing sunglasses arrives to the Victory Day Red Square Parade on May 9, 2023 in Moscow, Russia.
Ceremonial soldiers parade during 78th anniversary of the Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 09, 2023.
Sefa Karacan | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Ceremonial soldiers parade during 78th anniversary of the Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 09, 2023.

Russia's military personnel, hardware on parade

Victory Day is a chance for Moscow to show off its military personnel. Here, ceremonial soldiers parade during in Moscow on May 09, 2023.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Victory Day is a chance for Moscow to show off its military personnel. Here, ceremonial soldiers parade during in Moscow on May 09, 2023.
A jewel in the Russian military hardware crown, the RS-24 Yars system is one of the bits of kit on show at the Victory Day parade. The Russian-made mobile nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile has a reported range of 12,000 kilometers, or 7,500 miles.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
A jewel in the Russian military hardware crown, the RS-24 Yars system is one of the bits of kit on show at the Victory Day parade. The Russian-made mobile nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile has a reported range of 12,000 kilometers, or 7,500 miles.
Ceremonial soldiers parade during 78th anniversary of the Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 09, 2023.
Sefa Karacan | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Ceremonial soldiers parade during 78th anniversary of the Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 09, 2023.
The VPK-7829 Bumerang, a Russian modular amphibious wheeled infantry fighting vehicle and armored personnel carrier, is seen in central Moscow during a general rehearsal of the Victory Day parade.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
The VPK-7829 Bumerang, a Russian modular amphibious wheeled infantry fighting vehicle and armored personnel carrier, is seen in central Moscow during a general rehearsal of the Victory Day parade.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY 09: Ceremonial soldiers parade during 78th anniversary of the Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 09, 2023. The Victory parade take place on the Red Square on 09 May to commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union's Red Army over Nazi-Germany in WWII. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY 09: Ceremonial soldiers parade during 78th anniversary of the Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 09, 2023. The Victory parade take place on the Red Square on 09 May to commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union's Red Army over Nazi-Germany in WWII. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Female police cadets march on Dvortsovaya Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Saint Petersburg on May 9, 2023. 
Olga Maltseva | AFP | Getty Images
Female police cadets march on Dvortsovaya Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Saint Petersburg on May 9, 2023. 
Participants attend the Victory Day military parade in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.
Stringer | Afp | Getty Images
Participants attend the Victory Day military parade in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.
Russian paratroopers march during the Victory Day Red Square Parade on May 9, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. Moscow marks Victory Day with a parade after a new wave of strikes across Ukraine. 
Contributor | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Russian paratroopers march during the Victory Day Red Square Parade on May 9, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. Moscow marks Victory Day with a parade after a new wave of strikes across Ukraine. 

The public watches on

People watch military hardware moving along the Garden Ring road after the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2023.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images
People watch military hardware moving along the Garden Ring road after the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2023.
A commuter on the subway watches a live broadcast of the Victory Day military parade.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images
A commuter on the subway watches a live broadcast of the Victory Day military parade.
Veterans watch the Victory Day military parade on Dvortsovaya Square in central Saint Petersburg on May 9, 2023.
Olga Maltseva | Afp | Getty Images
Veterans watch the Victory Day military parade on Dvortsovaya Square in central Saint Petersburg on May 9, 2023.

The big day begins

Female police cadets march on Dvortsovaya Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Saint Petersburg.
Olga Maltseva | Afp | Getty Images
Female police cadets march on Dvortsovaya Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Saint Petersburg.
People attend procession of 'Immortal Regiment Bishkek' during the celebration of Victory Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on May 09, 2023.
Igor Kovalenko | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
People attend procession of 'Immortal Regiment Bishkek' during the celebration of Victory Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on May 09, 2023.
Russian cossacks arrive to participate in the Victory Day military parade, to be held at Red Square, in central Moscow on May 9, 2023. - Russia celebrates the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP | Getty Images
Russian cossacks arrive to participate in the Victory Day military parade, to be held at Red Square, in central Moscow on May 9, 2023. - Russia celebrates the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.
Russian servicemen arrive to participate in the Victory Day military parade, to be held at Red Square, in central Moscow on May 9, 2023.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images
Russian servicemen arrive to participate in the Victory Day military parade, to be held at Red Square, in central Moscow on May 9, 2023.
A Russian National guard (Rosgvardia) serviceman stands guard at an embankment of the Moskva river opposite the Kremlin on the morning of the Victory Day military parade.
Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images
A Russian National guard (Rosgvardia) serviceman stands guard at an embankment of the Moskva river opposite the Kremlin on the morning of the Victory Day military parade.

Russian troops rehearsing for Victory Day

Russian soldiers at a rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2023.
Xinhua News Agency | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images
Russian soldiers at a rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2023.

The tug of war

Russian military cadets compete in tug of war during the dress rehearsal for the Victory Day Parade at Palace Square in Moscow.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Russian military cadets compete in tug of war during the dress rehearsal for the Victory Day Parade at Palace Square in Moscow.

