Russia says there are grounds to be ‘cautiously optimistic' over Ukraine ceasefire but keeps caveats

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed concerns that a temporary truce would bide Kyiv's forces the time to "supply weapons" or "train newly mobilized units" and questioned how the ceasefire would be enforced.

"There are certainly reasons to be cautiously optimistic," Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, in Google-translated comments carried by Russian state outlet Tass.

Russia struck a sedate tone on Friday but acknowledged grounds for cautious optimism, after only backing the "idea" of a U.S. brokered 30-day ceasefire with firm caveats.

"The idea [of a ceasefire] itself is correct and we are certainly supporting it, but there are issues that need to be discussed," Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, urging further discussions with Washington and a potential call with White House leader Donald Trump.

Trump, who has defrosted Washington's relationship with Moscow since the January start of his second term in the presidential office, on Thursday said that Kyiv and the White House had discussed elements of an agreement including territorial concessions, the fate of an unnamed power plant — likely the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility — and Ukraine's future accession to NATO.

"Now we're going to see whether or not Russia is there, and if they're not, it'll be a very disappointing moment for the world," Trump said. "[Putin] put out a very promising statement, but it was incomplete. And yeah, I'd love to meet with him, or talk to him."

The president's envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Moscow for direct negotiations on Thursday.

"We do have some cautious optimism," U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said in a Fox News TV interview. "Of course both sides are going to have their demands, and of course both sides are going to have to make some compromises, and the shuttle diplomacy of going back and forth is happening."

The Kremlin retained a cautious tone on Friday despite the Thursday developments.

"[Putin] said that he supports President Trump's position in terms of a settlement, but he voiced some questions that need to be answered together," he added, according to Reuters. "So, yes, indeed, there is still a lot to be done, but nevertheless, the president expressed solidarity with Mr. Trump's position."

This developing story is being updated.