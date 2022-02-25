Russia Pounds Ukraine as U.S. and European Sanctions Mount

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Friday's developments in Russia's attack on Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its second day.

Russia is assaulting its neighbor by air, land and sea, appearing to home in on the capital of Kyiv. Early Friday morning, Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs said the capital was struck by "horrific Russian rocket strikes."

After a string of failed attempts at diplomacy, the United States, United Kingdom and European Union have moved to take a bite out of Russia's economy and isolate President Vladimir Putin from the world.

Escalating rounds of sanctions will try to cut off key Russian banks and the government itself from markets abroad, and freeze the assets of some of Putin's allies.

U.S. stocks seesawed to a positive close Thursday despite the invasion. Oil prices rose as Biden again tried to assure Americans he would limit the effects of rising gas prices.

'New era of European security': Conflict threatens to spiral into broader war, says think tank

There's a "great risk" that the conflict in Ukraine could escalate into a broader war, said Barry Pavel of the Atlantic Council on Friday.

It is "very clear" from Putin's rhetoric he wants to re-establish as much of the Cold War Soviet empire as he possibly can, said Pavel, senior vice president and director of the institute.

"We're kind of now in a new era of European security as of this week," he said. "Unfortunately, it's sort of a move back towards the Cold War, but it'll be different. There will be conventional forces."

He said that a "winning potential proposition" would be to educate Russians on Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.

"A sustained information campaign that tells the Russian people every week about Vladimir Putin's corruption … could be very effective in deterring Putin from taking these types of aggressive acts," Pavel added.

— Chelsea Ong

Conflict could cause 'major disruption in the global supply chain,' says maritime strategist

Russia's invasion of Ukraine could cause major disruption to global container supply chains, said Lars Jensen, CEO at Vespucci Maritime, a shipping consultancy.

"We already know that all of the major container lines have completely seized operations into Ukraine," he told CNBC's "Streets Signs Asia" on Friday.

"That is going to lead to an impact on ports in the Western Mediterranean and the Black Sea, because you already have a large amount of cargo on the ships that were supposed to go to Ukraine that will now be discharged into other ports in the region."

He pointed out that the ports were already congested and the development will "create a ripple effect in the coming days for sure."

There's also the "unknown part" as to how much shipping will be affected by the new sanctions slapped on Russia, Jensen noted. "That is still somewhat unclear," he said, adding that most of the container shipping lines are maintaining their services to Russia for now.

"There's a large degree of uncertainty over the next few days in terms of whether services to Russia will stop or not," Jensen said. If services to Russia stop, then "you're looking at major disruption in the global supply chain," he added.

— Sumathi Bala

China is trying to maintain an 'uneasy balance' with Russia, says former Singapore diplomat

China is "probably as concerned as everybody else" by the Russian invasion on Ukraine, but will not condemn its actions, said Bilahari Kausikan, former Singapore senior diplomat.

"If I was sitting in Beijing ... I will be very concerned about the crisis in Ukraine" as well as the Western sanctions against the country and how rising energy prices will impact the global economy, he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday. "I don't think the Chinese can look" at the crisis "with great calmness," he said.

Although China could be ambivalent to the current situation in Ukraine as it tries to maintain an "uneasy balance" with Russia, they might be "quite pleased" to see the United States and European Union "caught on the backfoot" by this crisis without being able to do anything to reverse it, Kausikan said.

He added that Western sanctions against Russia do not seem to be deterring President Vladimir Putin from de-escalating tensions, but they act as a "symbol of disapproval and a very flagrant violation of some very fundamental principles of international order."

— Charmaine Jacob

Ukraine's foreign minister says Kyiv hit by 'horrific Russian rocket strikes'

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, said the capital city of Kyiv was hit with "horrific Russian rocket strikes" early Friday morning.

There were several reports about explosions heard around Kyiv. Details were murky in the fast developing situation, often with conflicting accounts.

Earlier, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said it "appeared at least three dozen missiles have been fired" at the Kyiv area within a 40 minute window.

— Christine Wang

Patreon suspends fundraiser for nonprofit providing armor to Ukrainian army

Patreon, a start-up whose website enables people to donate to individuals and groups, suspended the fundraising campaign for Come Back Alive, a nonprofit raising money to give Ukrainian soldiers body armor and other goods, a company spokesperson said.

Come Back Alive has raised over $300,000 but cannot access the money through Patreon to use it, its director, Taras Chmut, told CNBC. But Patreon doesn't permit campaigns involved in violence or buying military equipment, the spokesperson said.

—Jordan Novet

Blinken says Putin's goal all along was to "get Ukraine back into his orbit"

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday evening that the U.S. took "every possible effort to deter" Russian President Vladimir Putin from advancing into Ukraine.

In an interview with NBC Nightly News, Blinken said Putin's goal all along was to "get Ukraine back into his orbit" and to "subjugate countries on his border to his will."

When asked by NBC's Lester Holt if Russia could directly threaten NATO countries, Blinken reiterated U.S. commitment to Article Five of NATO's founding treaty. A cornerstone of the 30-member alliance is the principle of collective defense, known as Article 5, which states that an attack on one NATO country is an attack on all allies.

To date, the alliance has only invoked Article 5 once — in defense of the United States in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Holt also asked about the new round of White House sanctions that President Joe Biden said would "exceed anything that's ever been done."

Blinken responded, "If President Putin decided to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue, we were ready for that and prepared to engage on that, but equally if he pursued the path of aggression, which tragically is exactly what he's done, we're prepared on that too and as a result, we have responded in a united way, swiftly and with real consequence to impose very severe costs on Russia for the aggression it's committing on Ukraine."

— Amanda Macias

FedEx suspends Ukraine service

Global shipping giant FedEx said Thursday that it would temporarily cease service in and out of Ukraine, according to an alert posted on the company's website.

While FedEx didn't cite the Russian attack on the former Soviet nation, it did note concern for the safety of its employees.

"The safety of our team members is our top priority," the company said. "We are closely monitoring the situation and implementing contingency plans to minimize impact."

FedEx has more than 180 employees in Ukraine, according to previous disclosures. The company has more than 700 employees in Russia.

– Mike Calia

Dow slashes 859-point loss, closing positive in stunning market reversal

Stocks staged a massive comeback on Thursday following steep declines posted earlier in the day.

In a sharp reversal, the S&P 500 rose 1.5% to 4,288.70 after dropping more than 2.6% earlier in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 92.07 points to 33,223.83, erasing an 859-point drop. The Nasdaq Composite ended the session 3.3% higher at 13,473.59, after being down nearly 3.5% at one point in the session. The Nasdaq still sits about 16% from its all-time high, however.

European stocks sold off, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 dropping more than 3% to its lowest point of the year. The VanEck Russia ETF, a U.S.-traded security which invests in top Russian companies, plunged 19% on Thursday.

Oil prices settled well off their highs alongside the recovery in equities. Global oil benchmark Brent jumped 1% to around $92 per barrel, after hitting the $100 level for the first time since 2014. The U.S. oil benchmark, WTI, traded about 1% higher around $92 per barrel after jumping just shy of $100 per barrel earlier in the session.

— Amanda Macias and Maggie Fitzgerald