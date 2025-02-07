Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Roblox CEO talks growth goals after earnings: ‘There's a huge market out there'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

[CNBC] Roblox CEO talks growth goals after earnings: ‘There’s a huge market out there’
Thiago Prudêncio | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • In a Thursday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki reflected on the most recent quarter.
  • He described the company's progress towards its goal of getting 10% of all the gaming content in the world on the platform.
  • "There's a huge market out there. We saw NFL Universe, which is a fully-licensed sports game, show up on Roblox and get in the top 25. We saw SpongeBob hit the top 25," he said. "We're only hitting 2.4% of the total gaming market space on Roblox. That's a lot of room."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

In a Thursday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki reflected on the most recent quarter and described the company's progress towards its goal of getting 10% of all the gaming content in the world on the platform.

"There's a huge market out there. We saw NFL Universe, which is a fully-licensed sports game, show up on Roblox and get in the top 25. We saw SpongeBob hit the top 25," he said. "We're only hitting 2.4% of the total gaming market space on Roblox. That's a lot of room."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Roblox posted earnings Thursday morning, and its bookings and daily active users data came in below estimates. Shares plunged throughout the session, finishing the day down a little more than 11%. But Baszucki said the company is "well on our way" to meeting its content goal, saying Roblox beat the guidance it had shared.

Baszucki pointed to some of Roblox's recent ventures, including brand integration with popular movies Wicked and Beetlejuice. Both the National Football League and the National Basketball Association are on the platform, he continued, as well as content from popular YouTube creator Mr. Beast. Baszucki also said Roblox is using artificial intelligence to make the platform safer for users, a significant portion of which are children.

The platform is exploring immersive experiences beyond traditional gaming, Baszucki continued, including a foray into digital ecommerce with Shopify. According to him, this kind of technology can be used in other areas of entertainment and in academic settings.

Money Report

News 27 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Global central banks are cutting rates — the Fed might not be as inclined

News 31 mins ago

E.l.f. Beauty CEO explains softer sales trends in January

"Shopify is a new experiment for us, but we really are focused on this long term vision that immersive 3D is a new way for people to come together with safety and civility, and it's not just for gaming," Baszucki said.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us